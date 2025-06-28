Intel's strategy chief to exit as new CEO reshapes leadership
What's the story
Intel's Chief Strategy Officer, Safroadu Yeboah-Amankwah, will be leaving the company on June 30, according to Reuters. The decision comes as part of a series of changes under CEO Lip-Bu Tan. Since taking over in March, Tan has been restructuring the leadership and directly managing key divisions such as data centers, artificial intelligence (AI), and personal computer (PC) chips.
Transition
Yeboah-Amankwah's role and transition of functions
Yeboah-Amankwah has been with Intel since 2020, overseeing growth initiatives, strategic partnerships, and equity investments. His departure will see some of his strategy functions transferred to Sachin Katti, who was recently promoted to Chief Technology and AI Officer. Meanwhile, Intel Capital, the company's venture arm, now reports directly to Tan.
Strategy shift
CEO's restructuring efforts
As CEO, Tan has streamlined Intel's leadership team and taken direct control of its data center and AI chip group, as well as its personal-computer chip group. He has also brought in new engineering leaders to the company. Tan is known for his investment prowess and founded the San Francisco-based venture capital firm Walden International in 1987.
Management overhaul
Intel reported its 1st annual net loss since 1986
Tan is also looking to reduce what he considers Intel's bloated and slow-moving middle-management layer. His plans come after years of manufacturing issues at Intel and missed opportunities in mobile phones and AI chips. Under his predecessor, Pat Gelsinger, the company had reported its first annual net loss since 1986 of $18.8 billion in 2024.