Intel's strategy chief to exit as new CEO reshapes leadership

Intel 's Chief Strategy Officer, Safroadu Yeboah-Amankwah, will be leaving the company on June 30, according to Reuters. The decision comes as part of a series of changes under CEO Lip-Bu Tan. Since taking over in March, Tan has been restructuring the leadership and directly managing key divisions such as data centers, artificial intelligence (AI) , and personal computer (PC) chips.

Transition Yeboah-Amankwah's role and transition of functions Yeboah-Amankwah has been with Intel since 2020, overseeing growth initiatives, strategic partnerships, and equity investments. His departure will see some of his strategy functions transferred to Sachin Katti, who was recently promoted to Chief Technology and AI Officer. Meanwhile, Intel Capital, the company's venture arm, now reports directly to Tan.

Strategy shift CEO's restructuring efforts As CEO, Tan has streamlined Intel's leadership team and taken direct control of its data center and AI chip group, as well as its personal-computer chip group. He has also brought in new engineering leaders to the company. Tan is known for his investment prowess and founded the San Francisco-based venture capital firm Walden International in 1987.