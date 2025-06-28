UN aviation agency to observe Air India plane crash investigation

India has accepted the International Civil Aviation Organization's (ICAO) proposal to appoint an observer for the ongoing investigation into the Air India crash in Ahmedabad. However, the UN agency will not be permitted to actively participate in the probe, according to The Economic Times. The incident, which claimed 275 lives, has drawn international attention due to its scale and the number of nationalities involved. The ICAO hopes that its involvement will ensure compliance with global standards.

Government stance Decision comes after ICAO Secretary General's request The decision comes after ICAO Secretary General Juan Carlos Salazar Gomez wrote to India's Civil Aviation Secretary Samir Kumar Sinha on June 20, expressing interest in participating in the investigation. The letter stressed that an observer's appointment would ensure strict adherence to international protocols and best practices during the investigation.

Observer's function ICAO's involvement boosts confidence in investigation As an observer, the ICAO representative will have access to the accident site and be updated on the investigation's progress. However, they won't be part of the investigating team. This move is seen as a way to boost confidence in the investigation process and enhance India's reputation as a country that upholds global regulations. "We want to assure the global community that our standards match the best in the world," a government official told ET.

Past cases Similar cases in the past The ICAO has previously appointed technical staff in investigations of crashes such as the downing of Ukrainian International Airlines flight PS-572 by Iranian Republican Guards and MH17, which was shot down by Russian-backed forces. The US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has also joined the probe into the Air India crash incident since both the aircraft and engine manufacturers, Boeing and GE, are American companies.