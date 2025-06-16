Boeing experts in Ahmedabad to analyze Air India plane crash
Boeing experts have arrived in Ahmedabad to assist with the investigation into the recent Air India plane crash.
The London-bound plane, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, crashed into a medical college complex shortly after taking off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on Thursday afternoon.
The crash killed 241 of the 242 passengers on board and 29 people on the ground.
Bosses
Boeing's bosses pulled out of upcoming Paris airshow
Last week, Boeing bosses canceled their attendance at the next Paris airshow, which has traditionally been a significant shop window for aircraft manufacturers when large orders are announced.
Kelly Ortberg, the company's CEO, and Stephanie Pope, the head of its commercial planes division, informed employees in a message on Thursday evening that they had cancelled plans to attend the event "so we can be with our team and focus on our customer and the investigation."
Twitter Post
Officials arrive in Ahmedabad
#WATCH | #AirIndiaPlaneCrash | Gujarat: US officials and the officials of Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) arrive in Ahmedabad. They are now heading to the site of the 12th June plane crash, to conduct an inspection.
Visuals from Ahmedabad airport, as they leave for… pic.twitter.com/WmtxCAcpZD
Maintenance records
DGCA orders enhanced safety checks of Air India's Boeing fleet
The ill-fated aircraft, VT-ANB, had undergone comprehensive maintenance checks in June 2023 and was due for another round of such checks in December this year, reported PTI on Sunday, citing airline officials.
Following the crash, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has ordered enhanced safety checks of Air India's Boeing 787-8/9 planes.
The airline operates a fleet of 26 legacy Boeing 787-8s and seven Boeing 787-9s.
Evidence collection
Cockpit voice recorder recovered
On Sunday, officials confirmed that the cockpit voice recorder from the crashed Air India plane has been recovered. This crucial piece of evidence will aid in determining the cause of the accident.
The confirmation was given to PK Mishra, Principal Secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who visited the crash site near BJ Medical College on Sunday.
The first black box, the Flight Data Recorder (FDR), was recovered earlier from a building rooftop.
Government action
Parliamentary panel to conduct detailed study of the crash
A parliamentary panel is expected to conduct a detailed study of the Ahmedabad plane crash.
The panel, chaired by Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Jha, will hold discussions with stakeholders including the DGCA, Air India, and Boeing.
It plans to submit a report on passenger safety in airplanes and will consider factors like the date of procurement of this Boeing Dreamliner 787-8 (when the airline was under government control) and its maintenance over the years.