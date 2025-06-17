Air India pilot Sumeet Sabharwal's father breaks down bidding farewell
Pushkaraj Sabharwal, the father of Air India pilot Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, was seen paying an emotional tribute to his son outside their home in Powai, Mumbai, on Tuesday.
The veteran pilot tragically lost his life in the Air India flight AI-171 crash in Ahmedabad on June 12.
In a heartbreaking video shared by news agency ANI, Pushkaraj can be seen with teary eyes and folded hands as he mourns his son's untimely demise.
Captain Sumeet had wanted to return home and care for
Reportedly, before the crash, Captain Sumeet had told his near ones that he wanted to quit flying and return home to take care of his aging father.
"Sumeet had spoken to him just three days ago, saying he wanted to leave flying and come home to care for him," said Lande, a close family friend.
"His father couldn't say a word. His eyes were filled with tears."
Pushkaraj pays emotional tribute
Last rites of Captain Sumeet held in Mumbai today
The mortal remains of Captain Sabharwal (56) were brought to Mumbai on Tuesday morning.
His body was first taken to his residence in Powai, where friends, relatives, and locals gathered to pay their last respects.
Notable among them were businessman Niranjan Hiranandani and local MLA Dilip Lande.
The body was later taken to the Chakala electric crematorium for the last rites.
Pushkaraj is a retired DGCA official
Captain Sabharwal, a resident of Mumbai's Powai area, was known for his calm demeanor and dedication to passenger safety.
"I flew with him for many decades... We shared meals, memories, and long hauls. He was a dedicated son and an incredibly skilled pilot. Always peaceful, composed, and grounded. Never flaunted his position, just a wonderful soul," a former cabin crew colleague said, holding back tears.
His father, Pushkaraj, is a retired Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) official.
Sabharwal had logged 8,200 hours of flying time
Sabharwal had more than 8,200 hours of flying time.
He was flying the doomed London-bound Air India flight that crashed soon after takeoff in Ahmedabad on June 12.
According to preliminary reports, he sent out a mayday call immediately after takeoff, most likely in an attempt to direct the plane away from populated areas.
It was a judgment made in a moment of crisis that may have saved many lives on the ground.
Flight to London met with accident soon after take-off
The ill-fated flight, a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, was carrying 230 passengers and 12 crew members to London when it crashed into the BJ Medical College hostel building shortly after taking off from Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport.
The crash killed all but one on board and claimed 29 lives on the ground.
The cause of the crash is being probed by authorities.