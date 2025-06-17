What's the story

Pushkaraj Sabharwal, the father of Air India pilot Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, was seen paying an emotional tribute to his son outside their home in Powai, Mumbai, on Tuesday.

The veteran pilot tragically lost his life in the Air India flight AI-171 crash in Ahmedabad on June 12.

In a heartbreaking video shared by news agency ANI, Pushkaraj can be seen with teary eyes and folded hands as he mourns his son's untimely demise.