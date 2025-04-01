Fawad-Vaani promise dreamy romance in 'Abir Gulaal' teaser
What's the story
Pakistani actor Fawad Khan and Indian actor Vaani Kapoor are all set to charm us with their upcoming romantic comedy, Abir Gulaal.
Directed by Aarti S. Bagdi, the movie is slated for a May 9 release. The movie's teaser was unveiled on Tuesday, giving fans an idea of what's in store.
The film is produced by Indian Stories and A Richer Lens in association with Aarjay Pictures.
Film synopsis
'Abir Gulaal' promises a blend of laughter and romance
The official synopsis of Abir Gulaal calls it a heartwarming tale set in London. The film weaves a love story full of "unexpected turns, tender moments and pure magic."
It promises a delightful mix of laughter, tender moments, and the undeniable chemistry between Khan and Kapoor.
The teaser also hinted at a "magical" romance between the two actors.
Twitter Post
Catch the teaser here
The wait is over! Bringing love back to the big screen with Abir Gulaal and Fawad Khan. A Richer lens film @aricherlens_ . See you in the cinemas on 9th May! ❤️✨@aricherlens_ @vivekbagrawal @AvantikaH_A @AartiSBagdi @saregamaglobal #rakeshsippy #aarjaypictures#indianstories… pic.twitter.com/RcWAa9WIGQ— Vaani Kapoor (@Vaaniofficial) April 1, 2025
Career highlights
Khan and Kapoor's previous and upcoming works
Khan, who is popular for his Bollywood hits Khoobsurat (2014) and Kapoor & Sons (2016), also appeared in Ms. Marvel (2022) and The Legend of Maula Jatt (2022), Pakistan's all-time biggest hit.
Kapoor, who earned critical praise for her transgender role in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui (2021), also leads the upcoming Netflix crime thriller series Mandala Murders and the coming-of-age Bollywood drama-comedy Badtameez Gill.
Career comeback
Khan's return to Indian films after unofficial ban
Despite the Indian Motion Picture Producers Association (IMPPA) imposing a ban on Pakistani artists working in Indian films in 2016, Khan's return to Bollywood has been celebrated.
In 2023, the Bombay High Court had dismissed a petition seeking to officially ban Pakistani artists from working in India, stating that "arts, music, sports, culture, dance, and so on are activities which rise above nationalities, cultures, and nations and truly bring about peace, tranquility, unity, and harmony in nation and between nations."