What's the story

Pakistani actor Fawad Khan and Indian actor Vaani Kapoor are all set to charm us with their upcoming romantic comedy, Abir Gulaal.

Directed by Aarti S. Bagdi, the movie is slated for a May 9 release. The movie's teaser was unveiled on Tuesday, giving fans an idea of what's in store.

The film is produced by Indian Stories and A Richer Lens in association with Aarjay Pictures.