In response to public outrage over the mishandling of a case involving the sexual abuse of two young girls in Badlapur, the Maharashtra government has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT).

The Bombay High Court is now overseeing the investigation and has ordered a study on child safety in schools.

The Bombay High Court is now overseeing the investigation and has ordered a study on child safety in schools.

Meanwhile, the court is also seeking updates on action against the negligent police officers, with one already charged for dereliction of duty.

A departmental inquiry is underway against the officers

HC seeks update on action against cops in Badlapur case

By Tanya Shrivastava 05:12 pm Oct 23, 202405:12 pm

What's the story The Bombay High Court has asked the Maharashtra government to update it on action taken against police officials in the Badlapur sexual assault case. The court's query relates to alleged lapses in filing an FIR and investigating the sexual abuse of two minor girls. A departmental inquiry is underway against these officers, Justices Revati Mohite Dere and Prithviraj Chavan confirmed.

Court proceedings

Departmental inquiry reveals dereliction of duty

During the court proceedings, Advocate General Birendra Saraf disclosed that one officer has been charged with dereliction of duty on the basis of the departmental inquiry. He added, "A report has been forwarded to the commissioner of police for necessary action." The case in question is of two girls, aged four and five, who were sexually abused by a male attendant at their school in August.

SIT formation

Special Investigation Team and court's intervention

After public outcry over investigative lapses by the Badlapur police, the Maharashtra government formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT). The male attendant accused of the abuse was arrested but was later killed in a police shootout. The Bombay High Court took suo motu cognizance of the incident and is now supervising the ongoing probe into these matters.

Upcoming actions

Court orders study on child safety, schedules next hearing

The court has listed further hearings for six weeks later, seeking updates on action against the Badlapur cops. Last month, the court had directed a committee to study child safety in schools and asked that the report of this committee be submitted by the next date of hearing. Saraf assured the court all necessary steps have been taken for the victims' welfare, confirming that "The compensation amount under the state government's Manodhairya scheme (for sexual assault victims) has been disbursed."