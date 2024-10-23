Summarize Simplifying... In short A man from Rampur Kalan, UP, identified as Saini, was arrested following a complaint by BSP supporters.

The arrest was due to a controversial video about Mayawati, a prominent political figure, which Saini allegedly made and shared on social media, causing a stir among BSP followers.

The police are currently investigating the matter further.

The incident occurred on Karwa Chauth

UP man arrested for making 'objectionable' video on Mayawati

By Tanya Shrivastava 05:08 pm Oct 23, 202405:08 pm

What's the story A 27-year-old man was arrested in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, for allegedly making and circulating an "objectionable" video of a poster of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati. The incident occurred on Karwa Chauth, a Hindu festival when women fast for their husbands' long lives. In the video, the accused, Lavesh Saini, is seen mimicking traditional rituals by looking at Mayawati's poster through a sieve, blowing it a kiss and offering it water.

Public reaction

Video sparks outrage among BSP supporters

The video, which went viral on social media, triggered outrage among BSP supporters. They filed a complaint at the local police station demanding action against Saini for his disrespectful act. Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sagar Jain confirmed a case had been registered on the basis of the complaint received from the party's supporters.

Legal proceedings

Police arrest Saini, investigation underway

Saini, a Rampur Kalan resident, was arrested on Tuesday after BSP supporters complained against him. The police said further investigation into the matter is underway.