UP man arrested for making 'objectionable' video on Mayawati
A 27-year-old man was arrested in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, for allegedly making and circulating an "objectionable" video of a poster of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati. The incident occurred on Karwa Chauth, a Hindu festival when women fast for their husbands' long lives. In the video, the accused, Lavesh Saini, is seen mimicking traditional rituals by looking at Mayawati's poster through a sieve, blowing it a kiss and offering it water.
Video sparks outrage among BSP supporters
The video, which went viral on social media, triggered outrage among BSP supporters. They filed a complaint at the local police station demanding action against Saini for his disrespectful act. Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sagar Jain confirmed a case had been registered on the basis of the complaint received from the party's supporters.
Police arrest Saini, investigation underway
Saini, a Rampur Kalan resident, was arrested on Tuesday after BSP supporters complained against him. The police said further investigation into the matter is underway.