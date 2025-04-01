What's the story

The much-anticipated action film Sikandar, starring Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna, started with a box office storm.

Released on March 30, the movie saw a whopping collection of around ₹26cr on its opening day.

Day 2 witnessed a further surge in earnings, as the film raked in ₹29cr. This took the total collection to a whopping ₹55cr in just two days.