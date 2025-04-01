Salman's 'Sikandar' sees decent opening, collects ₹55cr in 2 days
What's the story
The much-anticipated action film Sikandar, starring Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna, started with a box office storm.
Released on March 30, the movie saw a whopping collection of around ₹26cr on its opening day.
Day 2 witnessed a further surge in earnings, as the film raked in ₹29cr. This took the total collection to a whopping ₹55cr in just two days.
Record attempt
'Sikandar' struggled to break opening day records
Despite its phenomenal earnings, Sikandar couldn't break opening day records. The film's opening day collection couldn't beat Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava, which earned ₹31cr on its first day.
However, globally, Sikandar opened with a commendable ₹54cr.
This was one of Khan's lowest openings in years, marking his return to the big screen for the first time since 2023.
Audience response
'Sikandar' saw increased footfall on 2nd day
Notably, Sikandar's second day was also the day of the Eid festivities, which surely helped in boosting its box office numbers.
Overall, the film's Hindi occupancy on Monday was recorded by Sacnilk to be at 24.6%. While the morning show had a footfall of 8.38%, the afternoon and evening shows had footfalls of 26.7% and 30.18%, respectively.
The night shows had an even better occupancy of 33.12%.
Critical reception
Critics were not impressed with 'Sikandar'
Despite being a box office success, Sikandar was met with lukewarm reviews by the critics. The film was criticized for its screenplay and direction (both by AR Murugadoss), alongside other narrative choices.
NewsBytes's review said, "The film feels like a mish-mash of old projects, and a been-there-seen-that feeling never leaves you while watching it."
Even Khan's larger-than-life presence couldn't save this uninspired spectacle.