Renowned actor Rajkummar Rao is rumored to be in talks with acclaimed director Vikramaditya Motwane for an upcoming sports biopic.

The potential collaboration would mark the duo's reunion after their successful survival thriller, Trapped (2016).

An industry insider told Mid-Day, "Vikramaditya has been working on a sports film, based on a real-life athlete. It explores a protagonist that is different from the underdog usually seen in sports biopics."