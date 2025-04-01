Rajkummar Rao's next is a sports biopic with Vikramaditya Motwane
What's the story
Renowned actor Rajkummar Rao is rumored to be in talks with acclaimed director Vikramaditya Motwane for an upcoming sports biopic.
The potential collaboration would mark the duo's reunion after their successful survival thriller, Trapped (2016).
An industry insider told Mid-Day, "Vikramaditya has been working on a sports film, based on a real-life athlete. It explores a protagonist that is different from the underdog usually seen in sports biopics."
Actor's enthusiasm
Rao's interest in the unique biopic concept
Rao is intrigued by the unique idea of the biopic.
The insider further added, "Raj liked the core idea. Plus, he knows Vikramaditya will push his creative boundaries."
The source added the biopic will have a speedy two-month shoot, something typical of Motwane's style, but will be preceded by months of intense prep.
Upcoming projects
Both are booked and busy with many ventures
The Shahid actor is busy with several upcoming projects, namely Bhool Chuk Maaf, Maalik, and Toaster.
He will also play the former Indian men's cricket team captain and ex-BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly in the latter's biopic. It's not known if Motwane's sports flick is the same film.
Meanwhile, the Udaan director is reportedly going to helm a part of the anthology series Lust Stories 3. He recently won accolades for his Netflix series Black Warrant.