Director Shaandilyaa, who enjoyed working with Rao, believes in crafting clean comedy, stating that it can take various forms such as satire, black comedy, or slapstick.

What's the story Raaj Shaandilyaa's latest film, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, was released on October 11 and has been performing decently despite receiving mixed to negative reviews. The movie is Shaandilyaa's first collaboration with actor Rajkummar Rao. In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, the director revealed that while he initially thought of Ayushmann Khurrana for the lead, scheduling conflicts led him to Rao. Shaandilyaa has earlier directed Khurrana in Dream Girl and Dream Girl 2.

'We narrated only the thought of it to Ayushmann'

Shaandilyaa explained, "We narrated only the thought of it to Ayushmann. But he was busy doing something else, and we wanted to make this film at the right time." "I felt Rajkummar was a perfect fit for this role. Thus, I did it with Rajkummar." "Ayushmann and Rajkummar are talented actors. I enjoyed making this film with Rajkummar so much which you can see in the form of love from the audience."

Shaandilyaa's take on crafting clean comedy

Shaandilyaa also shared his take on making clean comedy. He said, "Comedy is always clean. It's just there are different variations of it." "It also depends on what kind of comedy you are writing; it could be satire, black comedy, or slapstick." Coming back to Vicky Vidya..., the film also stars Tiku Talsania, Triptii Dimri, and Archana Puran Singh.