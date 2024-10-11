Summarize Simplifying... In short Alia Bhatt's new film 'Jigra' is set to compete at the box office with 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video', a romantic comedy featuring a missing intimate CD.

'Jigra' has been given a U/A rating by the CBFC and will run for 155 minutes.

'Jigra' has been given a U/A rating by the CBFC and will run for 155 minutes.

Meanwhile, 'Vicky Vidya Ka...' is gaining attention due to Rao's comedic performance and popular songs.

'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video' and 'Jigra' were released on Friday

'Vicky Vidya Ka...' v/s 'Jigra': Who'll win box office clash

By Shreya Mukherjee 10:48 am Oct 11, 202410:48 am

What's the story The upcoming weekend promises to be a cinematic showdown with two highly anticipated films, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video and Jigra, clashing at the box office. Despite Jigra's higher advance bookings, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video has managed to secure over 2,600 screens. This romantic comedy features Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri and is produced by T-Series Films, Balaji Telefilms, and Wakaoo Films in association with Kathavachak Films.

Film details

'Jigra' set for release with U/A certification

Meanwhile, Jigra is all set to hit the theaters on Friday. The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has officially given it a U/A rating and announced its run time to be 155 minutes. The film is a major project for Alia Bhatt who heads the cast and co-produces the Vasan Bala directorial with Karan Johar.

Film synopsis

'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video' plot and screen success

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video is a romantic comedy based on the case of a missing CD containing the couple's intimate video. Trade sources have revealed that Rao's comedic presence and popular songs from the film have played a key role in securing such a high number of screens. Rao is coming off the success of Stree 2.