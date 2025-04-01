All 4 Beatles biopics to release in April 2028
What's the story
Director Sam Mendes has confirmed that he is working on four films based on the legendary band, The Beatles.
Mendes made the announcement during Sony's CinemaCon presentation, where he revealed that all four films are scheduled to release in April 2028.
The cinematic event is being touted as the first "bingeable moment in cinema," a term coined by Sony Motion Pictures Boss Tom Rothman.
Cast details
We also got confirmation of the cast
Mendes also announced the cast for the films, including Joseph Quinn as George Harrison, Paul Mescal as Paul McCartney, Barry Keoghan as Ringo Starr, and Harris Dickinson as John Lennon.
The official logline of the project reads: "Each man has his own story, but together they are legendary."
The films will be produced by Mendes, Pippa Harris, and Julie Pastor of Neal Street in association with Apple Corps for Sony Pictures.
Director's statement
Mendes's vision for The Beatles films
Mendes said The Beatles "redefined the culture and stayed with you for a lifetime," calling them perhaps "the most significant band of all time."
He revealed he had been attempting to make a film about the band for years but thought the "story was too big for one film."
"There had to be a way to tell the epic story for a new generation... I can assure you there is still plenty left to explore."
Music rights
These films have been given full music rights
The Beatles films will be the first narrative feature to be given music rights to the band's massive catalog of hits.
Mendes revealed that principal photography on the four films will take a year, emphasizing the enormity of the project.
Rothman humorously noted that Mendes's film was giving him "Avatar flashbacks," referring to the grueling production effort needed for James Cameron's sci-fi epic franchise.