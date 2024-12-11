Summarize Simplifying... In short Ridley Scott may have let slip that actor Paul Mescal is set to star in a Beatles biopic, possibly as Paul McCartney.

The project is rumored to include four films, each focusing on a different band member.

The project is rumored to include four films, each focusing on a different band member.

Other casting rumors suggest Barry Keoghan as Ringo Starr and Joseph Quinn as George Harrison, but no official confirmations have been made yet.

Paul Mescal to star in upcoming Beatles movies

Ridley Scott accidentally reveals Paul Mescal is doing Beatles biopic

By Tanvi Gupta 05:49 pm Dec 11, 202405:49 pm

What's the story Acclaimed actor Paul Mescal is reportedly set to star in Sony Pictures's upcoming Beatles movies, directed by Sam Mendes. Ridley Scott revealed this while speaking to Christopher Nolan after a screening of Gladiator II at the Directors Guild of America in Los Angeles. When asked about Mescal's involvement in his next thriller, The Dog Stars, Scott confirmed but then corrected himself due to potential scheduling conflicts with the Beatles project.

Scheduling conflicts

'Paul is actually stacked up, doing the Beatles next...'

Scott, who recently worked with Mescal on Gladiator II, initially confirmed Mescal's involvement in The Dog Stars, but then said, "Maybe. Paul is actually stacked up, doing the Beatles [project] next. So I may have to let him go." Although Sony Pictures hasn't officially confirmed this casting, rumors suggest Mescal is a front-runner for the role of Paul McCartney in Mendes's upcoming biopics about the iconic band.

Role speculation

Mescal's potential role in the biopics

The project will reportedly include four biopics, one for each member of the legendary band: McCartney, John Lennon, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr. In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, when asked about possibly playing McCartney, Mescal answered cautiously saying it would be an "incredible story" to be part of. However, he didn't confirm his involvement in the project.

Casting rumors

Other casting rumors for the biopics

Along with Mescal, other actors are also rumored to be part of the biopics. Last month, Beatles drummer Starr revealed that Barry Keoghan is preparing to play him in the films and has been taking drum lessons. There have also been speculations about Joseph Quinn being considered for the role of Harrison. However, at the time of Starr's comments, no official agreements had been finalized with any cast members.