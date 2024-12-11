Summarize Simplifying... In short "Heeramandi" has topped IMDb's list as the most popular Indian series of 2024, with "Mirzapur Season 3" and "Panchayat Season 3" following closely.

The series also dominated Google's 'Year in Search' 2024, highlighting its widespread popularity.

'Heeramandi' is streaming on Netflix

'Heeramandi' is IMDb's most popular Indian series of 2024

What's the story Sanjay Leela Bhansali's debut series, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, is the most popular Indian series of 2024, per IMDb. The period drama, which delves into the lives of India's elite courtesans during the 1940s independence struggle, clinched the title among shows with an average IMDb user rating of five or higher. It defeated shows such as Panchayat and Citadel: Honey Bunny to clinch this spot.

Other winners

'Mirzapur' and 'Panchayat' secured second and third spots

The action crime thriller Mirzapur Season 3, created by Karan Anshuman and Puneet Krishna, took the second spot on IMDb's list. The comedy-drama Panchayat Season 3, created by The Viral Fever, came third. Other series on the list are Gyaarah Gyaarah (fourth place), Citadel: Honey Bunny (fifth place), Maamla Legal Hai (sixth place), Taaza Khabar (seventh place), and Murder In Mahim (eighth place). The ninth and tenth positions are acquired by Shekhar Home and The Great Indian Kapil Show, respectively.

Digital dominance

'Heeramandi' also dominated Google's 'Year in Search' 2024

Further proving its popularity, Heeramandi was also India's most searched show as per Google's recently unveiled Year in Search report for 2024. The series boasts of an ensemble cast including Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Sharmin Segal Mehta, and Taha Shah Badussha. It has been lauded for its grandeur and mega-scale production values and was the second most-watched non-English series globally during its release week on Netflix.

Top 10 movies

Most popular movies: 'Kalki' topped the list

IMDb also revealed the list of the most popular Indian films of the year, with Kalki 2898 AD leading the pack. Stree 2 and Maharaja occupied the second and third spots respectively, while the fourth and fifth spots were taken by Shaitaan and Fighter. Manjummel Boys (sixth), Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 (seventh), Kill (eighth), Singham Again (ninth), and Laapataa Ladies (10th) are also on the list.