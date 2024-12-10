Summarize Simplifying... In short "Heeramandi", a tale set in pre-revolutionary India, has topped Google's most searched shows in India for 2024, with a second season announced due to its popularity.

'Heeramandi' is streaming on Netflix

'Heeramandi' tops Google's most searched shows in India for 2024

What's the story Sanjay Leela Bhansali's debut web series Heeramandi has topped the list of most searched shows in India for 2024, Google Year In Search revealed. The series, starring an ensemble cast including Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, and Aditi Rao Hydari among others, was released on Netflix on May 1. Other popular shows that made it to the top 10 list were Mirzapur Season 3 (second position) and Bigg Boss Seasons 17 and 18 (fourth place and ninth place).

Show synopsis

'Heeramandi' will return for a second season

Set in pre-revolutionary India, Heeramandi tells the story of Mallikajaan and her rival Faridan. The show marked a successful web debut for veteran director Bhansali. After its release, a second season was announced in June with Bhansali thanking the audience and his collaboration with Netflix. He said, "I'm blessed by the love and appreciation for Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar...I'm happy to announce that we'll be back with Season 2!"

Popular shows

Other shows in Google's top 10 list

Apart from Heeramandi, other shows that made it to Google's top 10 list are Last of Us (third position), Panchayat (fifth position), and Korean titles Queen Of Tears (sixth place) and Marry My Husband (seventh place). Kota Factory bagged the eighth position and 3 Body Problem finished at the 10th spot.