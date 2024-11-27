Summarize Simplifying... In short The Tamil film 'Amaran' has been a box office hit, earning ₹209.65cr in just 27 days, far surpassing its production budget of ₹80cr.

In contrast, Suriya's 'Kanguva' has struggled, making only ₹68.47cr in 13 days.

Fans of 'Amaran' can look forward to its OTT release on Netflix in December 2024.

'Amaran' box office collection

'Amaran' continues strong; rakes in ₹209.65cr in 27 days

By Shreya Mukherjee 12:37 pm Nov 27, 202412:37 pm

What's the story The Tamil film Amaran, starring Sivakarthikeyan, has continued its steady run at the box office, cementing its place as one of 2024's biggest blockbusters. On its 27th day of release, the film raked in ₹1cr, taking its total Indian box office collection to an impressive ₹209.65cr. This is according to early estimates given by Sacnilk.

Audience engagement

'Amaran' recorded consistent audience interest throughout the day

On Tuesday, Amaran managed to record an overall Tamil occupancy of 14.62%. The morning shows started at 12.34%, while the afternoon and evening shows witnessed a marginal increase at 13.53% and 15.64%, respectively. The night shows saw the highest occupancy at 16.96%, indicating a steady interest from the audience throughout the day.

Box office comparison

'Amaran' outperformed 'Kanguva' at the box office

Unlike Amaran's success, Suriya's Kanguva has failed to keep up with its box office reign. On its 13th day, Kanguva has raked in a total of ₹68.47cr, with only ₹50L on Tuesday. The film's Tamil occupancy rates were a meager 8.39%, with morning shows as low as 6.44%.

Film budget

'Amaran' was a profitable venture for filmmakers

Produced on a reported budget of ₹80cr, Amaran's box office success is even more remarkable. The film's earnings have far surpassed its production costs, making it a profitable venture for the filmmakers. This financial success is a testament to the film's widespread appeal and the star power of its lead actors, Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi.

Upcoming release

'Amaran' is set for an OTT release in December 2024

Fans eagerly awaiting the film's OTT release can expect it to drop on a popular streaming platform in December. Though the exact date is yet to be announced, reports suggest it will be dropping on Netflix. Sivakarthikeyan's Amaran has become a landmark film in his career, proving his versatility and mass appeal.