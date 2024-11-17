Summarize Simplifying... In short The Jake Paul-Mike Tyson boxing match, streamed on Netflix, attracted a whopping 60 million households, with a co-main event drawing nearly 50 million viewers.

However, the event was marred by technical glitches causing a prolonged outage, sparking over a million complaints globally.

Despite the hiccup, the event was deemed a significant test for Netflix's live streaming capabilities, with more live events, including NFL games and WWE Raw, scheduled in the near future.

Paul defeated Tyson in the boxing match

Jake Paul-Mike Tyson boxing match drew 60M households on Netflix

By Akash Pandey 10:07 am Nov 17, 2024

What's the story The highly-anticipated boxing match between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson, streamed live on Netflix, drew a global audience of 60 million households. The event peaked at an impressive 65 million concurrent streams, the streaming giant said. The face-off saw Paul, a 27-year-old social media influencer-turned-boxer, defeat Tyson, the former heavyweight champion who is now 58 years old.

Record-breaking viewership

Co-main event sets record for women's sports viewership

The co-main event of the night, headlined by Ireland's lightweight champion Katie Taylor and Puerto Rico's featherweight champion Amanda Serrano, also attracted a lot of attention with nearly 50 million households watching. Netflix hinted that this match could be "the most watched professional women's sporting event in US history."

Streaming issues

Technical glitches mar live-stream

However, the live-stream of the boxing match on Netflix wasn't without its share of technical issues. The streaming service suffered an outage that lasted for hours in the US, India, and other regions. Outage tracking website Downdetector reported over one million Netflix problem reports from 50 countries. The US alone contributed to 530,000 of these reports. The issues peaked around 11:00pm ET (9:30am IST, yesterday) and triggered the trending hashtag #NetflixCrash on social media platforms.

Event significance

Paul declares boxing match as 'biggest event' on Netflix

After the match, Paul said, "This is the biggest event. Over 120 million people on Netflix. We crashed the site." Although Netflix has had hiccups with live programming in the past, the Paul-Tyson boxing match was probably the biggest test of its live infrastructure yet. The streaming giant now has the task of enhancing its services before airing two NFL games on Christmas Day and WWE Raw in January.