Summarize Simplifying... In short Shalini Passi, the star of 'Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives' season 3, hinted at a possible shift to Bengaluru for the show's next season.

This speculation arose from a playful suggestion she made to Mohanraj about moving to Delhi or Bangalore.

The third season, titled 'Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives', featured a mix of original and new cast members, showcasing the extravagant lives of high society in Mumbai and Delhi. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Netflix's 'FLBW' S04 might be set in Bangalore

Shalini Passi teases Bengaluru shift for S04 of 'Bollywood Wives...'

By Tanvi Gupta 06:24 pm Nov 04, 202406:24 pm

What's the story Shalini Passi, the new entrant in the third season of the hit Netflix show Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives, has teased a possible change of location for the show's fourth season. In a recent interaction with comedian Aishwarya Mohanraj, Passi hinted that the next season could be set in Bengaluru. The first two seasons of the show focused on the lives of Bollywood wives in Mumbai, while the third season shifted its attention to Delhi.

Show hint

Passi's playful hint about the show's future location

During the interaction, Mohanraj expressed her desire to be a part of the show, even though she isn't from Bollywood. To this, Passi jokingly said, "Shift to Delhi or Bangalore if they're going there next." She also added that if Mohanraj moved to Delhi, they could possibly become friends. This has led to speculation about a potential Bengaluru edition for the next season of Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives.

Show highlight

Passi's impact on 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives'

Though we are still unsure where the show will be hosted next, we can all agree that Passi was the star of the third season. With her no-nonsense attitude, killer fashion sense, and mind-blowing art collection, she was an instant favorite. From her extravagant life and her husband Sanjay Passi's stature in the business world, watching her has been one of the highlights.

Show dynamics

'Fabulous Lives...' S03: A blend of old and new

The third season of Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives, titled Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives, saw a blend of original and new cast members. The show continued to document the lives of Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Panday, Neelam Kothari Soni, and Seema Sajdeh in Mumbai. New entrants Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Kalyani Saha joined Passi in depicting Delhi's high society on the show.