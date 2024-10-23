Netflix, TED join forces to launch a daily puzzle game
Netflix has announced its latest gaming venture, a collaboration with the nonprofit organization TED. The new game, TED Tumblewords, is a daily puzzle game that challenges players to form words by sliding rows of letters. The innovative wordplay experience will be playable on both Netflix and TED.com from November 19.
The game offers daily challenges and competitive play
TED Tumblewords will give three new puzzles every day, ensuring that players always have something to work on. Notably, the game also has a competitive element, where you can challenge your friends, other online players, or even the TED bot. This would make the whole word puzzle thing even more exciting.
'TED Tumblewords' aims to enhance critical thinking and vocabulary
Along with offering entertainment, TED Tumblewords also serves an educational purpose. The daily word challenges are aimed at improving players' critical thinking skills and broadening their vocabulary. As an added bonus, players will also get to learn interesting facts from the TED library while playing, further enriching their knowledge base.
Netflix's gaming portfolio continues to grow
Since entering the mobile games space, Netflix has developed a diverse library of quality titles. The lineup features licensed indie game projects (like Hades and Kentucky Route Zero) and in-house creations based on popular shows (such as the retro-styled Stranger Things game). However, it is worth noting that Netflix has shut down its in-house AAA game studio without releasing or even announcing a single project.