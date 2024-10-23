Summarize Simplifying... In short Netflix and TED have collaborated to launch 'TED Tumblewords', a daily puzzle game that offers three new challenges each day.

The game not only provides entertainment but also enhances players' critical thinking skills and vocabulary, with the added perk of learning interesting facts from the TED library.

This addition continues to expand Netflix's growing gaming portfolio, which includes both licensed indie games and in-house creations.

By Dwaipayan Roy 01:16 pm Oct 23, 2024

What's the story Netflix has announced its latest gaming venture, a collaboration with the nonprofit organization TED. The new game, TED Tumblewords, is a daily puzzle game that challenges players to form words by sliding rows of letters. The innovative wordplay experience will be playable on both Netflix and TED.com from November 19.

Game details

The game offers daily challenges and competitive play

TED Tumblewords will give three new puzzles every day, ensuring that players always have something to work on. Notably, the game also has a competitive element, where you can challenge your friends, other online players, or even the TED bot. This would make the whole word puzzle thing even more exciting.

Educational benefits

'TED Tumblewords' aims to enhance critical thinking and vocabulary

Along with offering entertainment, TED Tumblewords also serves an educational purpose. The daily word challenges are aimed at improving players' critical thinking skills and broadening their vocabulary. As an added bonus, players will also get to learn interesting facts from the TED library while playing, further enriching their knowledge base.

Expansion

Netflix's gaming portfolio continues to grow

Since entering the mobile games space, Netflix has developed a diverse library of quality titles. The lineup features licensed indie game projects (like Hades and Kentucky Route Zero) and in-house creations based on popular shows (such as the retro-styled Stranger Things game). However, it is worth noting that Netflix has shut down its in-house AAA game studio without releasing or even announcing a single project.