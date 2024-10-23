Summarize Simplifying... In short Apple is developing a dedicated gaming app, featuring games from the App Store and Apple Arcade, with potential integration with FaceTime and iMessage.

By Dwaipayan Roy 11:56 am Oct 23, 2024

What's the story Apple is working on a new gaming-focused app marketplace, according to information obtained by 9to5Mac. The move comes as part of the tech giant's growing investment in the gaming sector. The new app will combine features from both App Store and Game Center, offering users an integrated platform for their gaming needs. However, it won't replace Game Center but complement it by syncing with users' existing profiles.

User interface

It will feature multiple tabs for enhanced user experience

The new gaming app is likely to come with a number of tabs, including a "Play Now" section and a tab for users' games. There will also be other tabs for friends and other features. The "Play Now" section will offer editorial content and game recommendations, while others will show things such as challenges, leaderboards, and achievements. This will make the user experience seamless.

Game selection

Apple's new app to feature games from App Store, Arcade

The forthcoming gaming app will highlight games from the App Store and Apple Arcade. It will also advertise special gaming events and keep you updated about major developments. Additionally, Apple is said to be looking at possible integration with FaceTime and iMessage on this new platform — a move to make communication easier between players. The company is thinking about letting developers offer mini-games based on App Clips on the app.

Market response

New gaming app: A response to market changes?

The development of this dedicated gaming app comes amid the ongoing legal battle between Google and Epic Games over app store policies and sharing revenue. It's not clear if Apple's move is a direct response to these market changes. As of now, Apple offers a subscription service, Apple Arcade, to access multiple games for iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV at $6.99/month. The service, integrated with the App Store, has been part of the company's strategy to attract gamers.