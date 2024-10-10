Summarize Simplifying... In short Ratan Tata, the visionary behind Tata Group's global expansion and philanthropic endeavors, has passed away, leaving a significant impact on India's economic growth.

His leadership, marked by humility, kindness, and dedication, has been lauded by figures like Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Reliance Group Chairman Mukesh Ambani.

Ratan Tata passed away on Wednesday at the age of 86

#EndOfAnEra: Tributes reflect on Ratan Tata's contributions to India

By Mudit Dube 10:28 am Oct 10, 202410:28 am

What's the story Former Tata Sons chairman Ratan Tata passed away on Wednesday night at the age of 86. His death has triggered an outpouring of tributes from industry leaders, politicians, bollywood stars, and the public. Prime Minister Narendra Modi called him "a visionary business leader, a compassionate soul and an extraordinary human being." He lauded Tata's leadership of one of India's oldest and most prestigious business houses.

Legacy

Sundar Pichai pays tribute to Tata's business acumen, philanthropic endeavors

Modi stressed that Tata's impact went beyond his corporate avatar, adding his humility, kindness, and dedication to making the world a better place. Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai also paid tribute to Tata's business acumen and philanthropic endeavors. Pichai noted Tata's contribution to shaping modern business leadership in India through mentorship.

Pichai recalls meeting Tata at Google

Expansion

Tata's global expansion and high-profile acquisitions

Tata is credited with taking his business house global with several high-profile acquisitions, including Jaguar-Land Rover in 2008. Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Group, expressed his condolences saying, "Ratan Tata's passing away is a big loss, not just to the Tata Group, but to every Indian." He praised Tata for taking India to the world and bringing the best of it back home.

Ambani pays tribute to Tata's passing away

Philanthropy

Tata's philanthropy and societal contributions

A Cornell University alumnus, Tata joined the family business in 1962 and was known for his philanthropy. He chaired Tata Trusts, one of India's largest charity organizations. N Chandrasekaran, the current chairman of Tata Sons, said Tata's dedication to philanthropy and societal development has touched millions of lives.

Here's what Union Home Minister said about Tata

Impact

Tata's leadership expanded group's global footprint

Chandrasekaran praised Tata for his commitment to excellence, integrity, and innovation. He said that under Tata's leadership, the Tata Group expanded its global footprint while staying true to its moral compass. Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani called Tata "a giant, a visionary who redefined modern India's path." Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman called him a "leader par excellence, visionary industrialist, and philanthropist whose contributions have left an indelible mark on our society."

Take a look at Sitharaman's post

Influence

Tata's role in India's economic growth

Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra, too, expressed sorrow over Tata's death at a time when the Indian economy is poised for significant growth. He said, "Ratan's life and work have had much to do with our being in this position." Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced that Tata would be accorded a state funeral, calling him an "invaluable gem."

Unable to accept the absence of Ratan Tata, laments Mahindra