Radhika Merchant's bridal look: The story behind traditional Gujarati 'Panetar'

What's the story On Friday, billionaire heir Anant Ambani tied the knot with Radhika Merchant, daughter of Viren Merchant, in a star-studded, lavish ceremony. Merchant, a vision of bridal elegance, donned a custom-made lehenga by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, complemented by heirloom jewelry passed down through generations in her family. This exquisite ensemble was a stunning example of Panetar—a traditional Gujarati wedding attire. Let's delve deeper into the cultural significance of this beautiful bridal wear.

The Panetar—a vibrant red and white (or maroon and off-white) lehenga choli—is a gift from the bride's maternal uncle. It's the bride's statement piece for the beginning of the wedding ceremony and rituals. Another layer of significance is added later with the Gharchola—a gift presented by the mother-in-law. This beautiful drape is worn over the Panetar, gracefully cascading over the bride's shoulders. Interestingly, the Gharchola's loose end is tied to the groom's stole, symbolizing the beautiful union being formed.

Decoding her Panetar bridal attire

Merchant's bridal attire was a red and white panetar lehenga, paying homage to the traditional Gujarati rituals. The outfit featured intricate Zardozi cut-work, a flowing ghagra with a detachable trail, a five-meter head veil, a blouse, and a tissue shoulder dupatta. The ghagra was adorned with three red borders showcasing Naqshi, Saadi, and Zardozi techniques. Hand-embroidered floral booties with stones, sequins, Tambatikkis, and red Resham accents added to the ensemble's elegance.

Merchant's heirloom jewelry and elegant makeup added grace

Merchant's heirloom jewelry collection included a choker passed down from her mother and grandmother, along with polki earrings, a mangtika, and haath phool previously worn by her sister Anjali at her 2020 wedding. She also adorned herself with a diamond and emerald necklace, bangles, and kaleeras. For her makeup, she opted for minimal yet elegant makeup curated by celebrity stylist Rhea Kapoor. Her look featured a bold red lip, sleek winged eyeliner, feathered brows, rouge-tinted cheeks, and a bindi.

Take a look at these adorable pictures

Ambani-Merchant's wedding: A celebration of heritage and tradition

The wedding of Anat and Merchant was not just a union of two individuals but a celebration of heritage, tradition, and opulence. The Ambani family also paid homage to the holy city of Varanasi—reflecting Nita Ambani's vision of showcasing India's rich cultural heritage. This grand affair saw attendance from prominent figures across various sectors. The wedding ceremony will be followed by Shubh Aashirwad on Saturday and conclude with the Mangal Utsav or wedding reception on Sunday.