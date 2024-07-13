Emraan Hashmi says he and Salman Khan 'aren't friends'
In a recent promotional interview for his web series Showtime, actor Emraan Hashmi spoke about fellow actor Salman Khan. Hashmi, who worked with Khan in Tiger 3, described working with Khan as a positive experience. He told The Lallantop, "We are not friends but there is mutual respect. There are times when you feel a certain kind of ease with some people, I feel that way with Salman."
Hashmi discusses working relationship with the superstar
Hashmi, when asked about Khan's alleged notorious tardiness on set, responded with a chuckle, "I'd say he has his own schedule." "He has his own timing and schedule, but he is one of the best people to work with. He is very fond of me, I am very fond of him." "He is a lot more senior than me but we both have grown up around the same neighborhood of Bandra, we also talk about fitness."
Hashmi also recalled first meeting with SRK
The Jannat actor also used this opportunity to speak about his experience of working with Shah Rukh Khan. "I first met SRK on the sets of my film Murder. I was inside, he waved to me and showed me a 'thumbs-up' sign and said something like, 'You are doing well." "After that when Bard of Blood was made...he was the producer of the show, and his observations, his points, were very important to us, very valuable for us."