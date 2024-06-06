Next Article

Beware of fraudulent job offers

SRK-Gauri's Red Chillies alerts public against fraudulent job offers

By Shreya Mukherjee 01:43 pm Jun 06, 202401:43 pm

What's the story Red Chillies Entertainment, the renowned production house owned by Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, has issued a public warning about fraudulent job offers. The company used its official Instagram account to alert people about deceptive employment opportunities circulating on social media and WhatsApp. These false offers claim affiliation with Red Chillies Entertainment, luring many with enticing job prospects.

Official statement

Red Chillies Entertainment clarified its recruitment policy

In response to the fraudulent job offers, Khan's production house issued a statement to clarify their recruitment policy. The statement read, "We want to unequivocally state that Red Chillies Entertainment does not communicate and recruitment policy or offer any employment opportunities or any other opportunities via WhatsApp or any other social media platform." The company stressed that "genuine opportunities" are only shared through its official sites and channels.

Career highlights

Khans recently had IPL triumph; new film projects await

In other news, Khan's Indian Premier League team, the Kolkata Knight Riders, clinched the series trophy for 2024. On the film front, Khan was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki with Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani, and Vicky Kaushal. He has several exciting projects in the pipeline including a film titled King where he will act alongside his daughter Suhana Khan in her big-screen debut. RCE will be producing. An official announcement is still pending.