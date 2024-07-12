In short Simplifying... In short The Ambani family is celebrating Anant and Radhika's wedding by paying tribute to India's rich culture and heritage.

Anant Ambani's wedding to celebrate Varanasi's culture

Anant-Radhika's wedding: Ambani family to pay tribute to Varanasi

By Tanvi Gupta 02:19 pm Jul 12, 202402:19 pm

What's the story Anant Ambani, son of business tycoon Mukesh Ambani, is set to marry his fiancée Radhika Merchant at the Jio World Centre later today (Friday). The wedding celebrations will pay tribute to the holy city of Varanasi—reflecting Reliance Foundation Founder Nita Ambani's vision of showcasing India's rich cultural heritage. "It has always been important to seek the blessing of our devis and devatas before any auspicious beginning," said Nita, expressing her fascination for Kashi or Varanasi.

Cultural legacy

'We've tried to pay our tribute to India's glorious culture'

In the video, Nita mentioned her trip to Varanasi a few weeks ago to pray for her children Anant and Radhika ahead of their wedding in a video statement. "Throughout Anant and Radhika's wedding celebration, we have tried to pay our tribute to India's glorious culture and heritage, brought alive by thousands of artisans, weavers, and craftsmen." She added, "I am delighted to proudly reimagine and present the purity, positivity, and beauty of our ancestors."

Guest list

In the video, Nita wore rare 'Rangkat' Banarasi 'saree'

Meanwhile, in the video clip, all eyes were drawn to Nita's attire—a rare 28 chauk jaal Rangkat Banarasi saree curated by renowned fashion designer Manish Malhotra. Her ensemble not only honors India's rich cultural heritage but also offers a modern reinterpretation of Varanasi's sacred essence. Crafting an authentic Rangkat saree—a meticulous process spanning over six months—is a skill mastered by only a handful of artisans in the country.

VIP Arrivals

Global celebrities and Indian dignitaries to join the celebration

The wedding festivities are set to begin in the afternoon, with the pheras scheduled for 9:30pm. Top celebrities and personalities from around the world, including Kim and Khloe Kardashian, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Nick Jonas, Mike Tyson, Nigerian rapper Rema, and singer Luis Fonsi are expected to attend. Earlier in the day, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan returned to Mumbai from a brief trip to the US. Several Indian politicians, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, are expected to grace the occasion.