In brief Simplifying... In brief Despite being one of Asia's richest individuals, Gautam Adani's FY24 salary from his conglomerate is less than some of his top executives.

His earnings included ₹2.19 crore from Adani Enterprises Ltd and ₹6.8 crore from Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd.

In contrast, key executives like Vinay Prakash and Jugeshinder Singh earned ₹89.37 crore and ₹9.45 crore respectively, while Adani's family members also drew substantial salaries.

Gautam Adani's earned a total salary of ₹9.26 crore in FY24

Gautam Adani's FY24 salary lower than his own top executives

By Mudit Dube 11:40 am Jun 23, 202411:40 am

What's the story Gautam Adani, a leading Indian industrialist, earned a total salary of ₹9.26 crore in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024. This figure is less than most of his industry peers and even some of his own key employees. Data from FY24 shows that Adani's salary falls significantly below those of Sunil Bharti Mittal, Rajiv Bajaj, Pawan Munjal, L&T Chairman S N Subrahmanyan and Infosys CEO Salil S Parekh.

Wealth comparison

Adani's remuneration lower than Asia's richest, Mukesh Ambani

Despite having a net worth of $106 billion and competing with Mukesh Ambani for the title of Asia's richest person, Adani's remuneration is significantly lower. Ambani had previously capped his salary at ₹15 crore before deciding to forego his entire salary since the COVID-19 outbreak. Interestingly, Adani drew salaries from only two out of the 10 companies in his ports-to-energy conglomerate.

Salary details

Adani's salary breakdown from his conglomerate

Adani's remuneration for 2023-24 from Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL) included a salary of ₹2.19 crore and additional benefits worth ₹27 lakh. He also drew ₹6.8 crore from Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd (APSEZ). Notably, his younger brother Rajesh, nephew Pranav, and son Karan drew salaries of ₹8.37 crore, ₹6.46 crore, and ₹3.9 crore, respectively, but did not draw salaries from more than one company.

Executive earnings

Key executives earn more than Adani in FY24

Key executive and director on AEL board, Vinay Prakash, received a total remuneration of ₹89.37 crore. Group CFO Jugeshinder Singh earned ₹9.45 crore salary. The CEOs of the group's renewable energy firm, Adan Green Energy Ltd and Adan Total Gas Ltd (ATGL), Vneet S Jaain and Suresh P Manglani were paid ₹15.25 crore and ₹6.88 crore, respectively. Adan Wilmar CEO Angshu Mallick received ₹5.15 crore as FY24 compensation.