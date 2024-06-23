Cryptocurrency prices: Check today's rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Solana
Bitcoin has risen 0.17% over the last 24 hours to trade at $64,364.60. It is down 2.71% from last week. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is up 0.35% from yesterday and now trades at $3,515.85. It is down 1.09% from last week. Bitcoin and Ethereum have a market capitalization of $1,266.93 billion and $429.9 billion, respectively.
What is the status of other popular cryptocurrencies?
BNB is trading at $592.18, which is 1.31% higher than yesterday and 1.95% down since last week. The current price of XRP is $0.44, up 0.17% in the last 24 hours. It is 0.30% lower compared to last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (up 4.07%) and $0.11 (up 0.14%), respectively.
Solana is down by 6.03% since last week
Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $134.68 (down 0.11%), $5.77 (up 3.26%), $0.000011 (up 1.0%), and $0.55 (up 1.21%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana is down 6.03%, while Polka Dot has fallen 6.61%. Shiba Inu has lost 11.54% of its value in the last seven days, whereas Polygon has declined 5.02%.
Top 5 gainers of the day
LayerZero, JasmyCoin, Kaspa, Toncoin, and Brett (Based) are the top five gainers on a 24-hour basis. They are trading at $3.13 (up 10.86%), $0.033 (up 10.82%), $0.11 (up 7.39%), $7.62 (up 6.88%), and $0.11 (up 6.57%), respectively.
How have the popular stablecoins performed?
A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is pegged to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Some of the popular tokens, Tether and USD Coin are trading at $0.99 (up 0.04%) and $1 (up 0.01%), respectively.
Today's top 5 losers
The biggest losers of the day are Fetch.ai, SingularityNET, Maker, Ethereum Name Service, and Algorand. They are trading at $1.47 (down 6.83%), $0.66 (down 6.42%), $2,393.64 (down 3.40%), $25.59 (down 2.33%), and $0.11 (down 2.15%), respectively.
Check out leading DeFi tokens
DeFi, which is short for decentralized finance, is related to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the popular DeFi tokens are Avalanche, Chainlink, Uniswap, Dai, and Internet Computer. They are trading at $25.83 (down 1.58%), $13.58 (down 2.02%), $10.01 (up 2.62%), $1 (up 0.01%), and $8.31 (up 0.22%), respectively.
Top 5 NFT tokens today
Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that cannot be exchanged for one another like othe tokens due to their lack of fungibility. Among the popular NFT tokens are Internet Computer, Render, Stacks, Immutable, and Theta Network. They are currently trading at $8.31 (up 0.20%), $7.41 (down 1.77%), $1.67 (up 3.04%), $1.56 (up 0.98%), and $1.57 (up 4.28%), respectively.
Total cryptocurrency market capitalization
The current global crypto market cap is $2.34 trillion, a 0.01% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $35.01 billion, which marks a 49.04% increase. The global cryptocurrency market valuation was $2.57 trillion last month, in comparison to $2.43 trillion three months ago.