Bitcoin is down nearly 3% from last week

Cryptocurrency prices: Check today's rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Solana

By Akash Pandey 10:40 am Jun 23, 202410:40 am

What's the story Bitcoin has risen 0.17% over the last 24 hours to trade at $64,364.60. It is down 2.71% from last week. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is up 0.35% from yesterday and now trades at $3,515.85. It is down 1.09% from last week. Bitcoin and Ethereum have a market capitalization of $1,266.93 billion and $429.9 billion, respectively.

Altcoins

What is the status of other popular cryptocurrencies?

BNB is trading at $592.18, which is 1.31% higher than yesterday and 1.95% down since last week. The current price of XRP is $0.44, up 0.17% in the last 24 hours. It is 0.30% lower compared to last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (up 4.07%) and $0.11 (up 0.14%), respectively.

Other tokens

Solana is down by 6.03% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $134.68 (down 0.11%), $5.77 (up 3.26%), $0.000011 (up 1.0%), and $0.55 (up 1.21%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana is down 6.03%, while Polka Dot has fallen 6.61%. Shiba Inu has lost 11.54% of its value in the last seven days, whereas Polygon has declined 5.02%.

Data

Top 5 gainers of the day

LayerZero, JasmyCoin, Kaspa, Toncoin, and Brett (Based) are the top five gainers on a 24-hour basis. They are trading at $3.13 (up 10.86%), $0.033 (up 10.82%), $0.11 (up 7.39%), $7.62 (up 6.88%), and $0.11 (up 6.57%), respectively.

Stable tokens

How have the popular stablecoins performed?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is pegged to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Some of the popular tokens, Tether and USD Coin are trading at $0.99 (up 0.04%) and $1 (up 0.01%), respectively.

Data

Today's top 5 losers

The biggest losers of the day are Fetch.ai, SingularityNET, Maker, Ethereum Name Service, and Algorand. They are trading at $1.47 (down 6.83%), $0.66 (down 6.42%), $2,393.64 (down 3.40%), $25.59 (down 2.33%), and $0.11 (down 2.15%), respectively.

DeFi

Check out leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, which is short for decentralized finance, is related to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the popular DeFi tokens are Avalanche, Chainlink, Uniswap, Dai, and Internet Computer. They are trading at $25.83 (down 1.58%), $13.58 (down 2.02%), $10.01 (up 2.62%), $1 (up 0.01%), and $8.31 (up 0.22%), respectively.

NFT

Top 5 NFT tokens today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that cannot be exchanged for one another like othe tokens due to their lack of fungibility. Among the popular NFT tokens are Internet Computer, Render, Stacks, Immutable, and Theta Network. They are currently trading at $8.31 (up 0.20%), $7.41 (down 1.77%), $1.67 (up 3.04%), $1.56 (up 0.98%), and $1.57 (up 4.28%), respectively.

Market outlook

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $2.34 trillion, a 0.01% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $35.01 billion, which marks a 49.04% increase. The global cryptocurrency market valuation was $2.57 trillion last month, in comparison to $2.43 trillion three months ago.