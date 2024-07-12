In short Simplifying... In short The high-profile wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant is set to take place at Mumbai's Jio World Convention Centre, with a guest list featuring big names from politics, sports, and entertainment.

Despite personal invites, the Gandhi family is unlikely to attend, while PM Modi has confirmed his presence.

The event, promising a taste of Varanasi's famous street food, is causing a buzz in Mumbai, impacting traffic and hotel availability.

PM Modi is confirmed to attend the Ambani wedding

PM Modi confirmed for Anant-Radhika wedding; Gandhi Family declines invitation

By Tanvi Gupta 10:44 am Jul 12, 202410:44 am

What's the story The upcoming nuptials of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Mumbai will be graced by the attendance of India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to a report in Free Press Journal. West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has already arrived in Mumbai for the event. However, despite personal invitations from billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani, reports suggest that Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul Gandhi are unlikely to attend.

Guest list

'I might not have gone to attend wedding...'

Banerjee, while departing for Mumbai, stated at Kolkata airport, "I might not have gone (to attend Anant and Radhika's wedding) but all of the family members from Nita Ambani ji to Mukesh ji everyone is requesting me to attend the wedding again and again, that is why I am going." On the other hand, despite personal invitations extended to the Gandhi family on July 4, reports suggest they are unlikely to attend. However, the reason for their absence remains unknown.

Invitations

Wedding invitations extended to political and religious figures

In addition to political figures, the Ambani family has also extended wedding invitations to religious institutions such as Banke Bihari Mandir and Kedarnath Dham. On Tuesday (July 9), an invitation was presented at the feet of Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan. Meanwhile, on Monday (July 8), the Kedarnath committee in Uttarakhand received their invitation for the grand event. The first invitation was presented by the groom's mother, Nita, at the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple.

Guest experience

Prominent figures and Varanasi delicacies highlight guest experience

The guest list for the Ambani-Merchant wedding is expected to include prominent figures from business, sports, and film industries. Guests have been requested to wear traditional Indian attire for the ceremonies. Meanwhile, the menu will feature offerings from Varanasi's famous Kaashi Chaat Bhandaar. The owner of this famous eatery, Rakesh Keshari, is expected to serve fast food delicacies such as tikki, tomato chaat, palak patta chaat, chana kachori, and kulfi.

Wedding details

Anant-Radhika wedding details and impact on Mumbai

The grand wedding is set to take place on Friday at the Jio World Convention Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai. The post-wedding celebrations will continue till Sunday (July 14), with a Shubh Ashirwad planned for Saturday and the Mangal Utsav or wedding reception the following day. The event has impacted traffic flow and hotel room availability in Mumbai's western suburb of Bandra and BKC, prompting a traffic advisory from the Mumbai Police.