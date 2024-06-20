In brief Simplifying... In brief Rahul Gandhi has accused the BJP and RSS of hijacking India's educational institutions amid allegations of exam irregularities and paper leaks.

He criticized the appointment of vice-chancellors based on affiliation rather than merit, and likened the situation to the impact of demonetization on the economy.

In response, the Congress party plans nationwide protests demanding justice for affected students. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Rahul Gandhi accuses BJP and RSS

'BJP, RSS have hijacked educational institutions': Rahul on 'paper leaks'

By Chanshimla Varah 06:45 pm Jun 20, 202406:45 pm

What's the story Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) of manipulating India's educational institutions. Speaking at a press conference in Delhi, he criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government over controversies surrounding the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) and University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test examination. He alleged that students' futures were being jeopardized by these actions, stating, "Yes, we will raise it in Parliament."

Context

Why does this story matter?

Gandhi's accusations came amid allegations of irregularities in examinations conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), which is under the Ministry of Education. The ministry on Wednesday night announced the cancellation of the UGC-NET over concerns that "integrity may have been compromised." This decision comes in the wake of widespread outrage over the NEET results, with students alleging that its question paper was leaked before the exam and that grace marks were awarded to over 1,500 students.

Concerns raised

Gandhi highlights rampant paper leaks, institutional hijacking

Using NEET and UGC-NET as examples, Gandhi further alleged that paper leaks were rampant in India. He claimed that institutional hijacking was widespread across the country, facilitated by Prime Minister Modi. "RSS has captured institutions. This capture is facilitated by Narendra Modi ji," he stated. Gandhi insisted that action should be taken against those responsible for these issues and confirmed these concerns would be raised in the upcoming Parliament session.

Controversy

Gandhi criticizes vice-chancellors' appointment, PM's silence

Gandhi also criticized the appointment of vice-chancellors based on their affiliation to an organization, rather than on merit. "Our Vice-Chancellors are placed not based on merit. But because they belong to a particular organisation. And this organisation and the BJP have penetrated our education system and destroyed it," Gandhi added. "What was done by Narendra Modi to the economy with demonetization, has now been done to the education system," he stated.

Protests planned

Congress announces nationwide agitation over NEET-UG controversy

Simultaneously, the Congress has announced a nationwide agitation over the NEET-UG controversy. The party leadership has directed their state units to hold massive protests on Friday, demanding justice for the students affected by the alleged irregularities. The NEET-UG examination, conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), is a crucial pathway for admissions into MBBS, BDS, AYUSH and other related courses in government and private institutions. UGC-NET is held for securing entry-level teaching jobs in Indian universities and for PhD admissions.