What's the story A complaint has been lodged against Janata Dal (United) MP Devesh Chandra Thakur for alleged discriminatory remarks against certain members of the community. Thakur on Monday stoked controversy by saying that he will not work for the Muslim and Yadav communities because they did not vote for him in the recent Lok Sabha elections. "For any work concerning the society at large, they are welcome, but not for any personal work," he said.

Hari Om Kumar, the lawyer for plaintiff Dilip Kumar Kushwaha, announced that the case will be heard on July 2. He stated, "We have prayed that the accused MP be booked under IPC Sections 501 and 505 for hurting sentiments of Kushwahas, Muslims and Yadavs." These sections refer to defamation and inciting enmity between communities respectively.

Addressing a function, Thakur, who made his Lok Sabha debut at 71, expressed disappointment over certain communities voting for his rivals. Thakur claimed to have helped people from the two communities, but when it came to voting in elections, he said they did not vote for him because of the party's alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). "Those (from Muslim and Yadav communities) who want to come, can come, have tea and snacks...but don't expect any help," he said.

In no time, the comments drew criticism not just from the rival Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) but also from his party. On Wednesday, he retracted his statement, calling it "an emotional outburst." "It was an emotional outburst that was reported differently. I don't need a certificate of secularism from any party. The people of Sitamarhi know how I always rose above caste and community to work for all. I have never stopped anybody from coming to my home," he said.