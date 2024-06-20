In brief Simplifying... In brief Prime Minister Modi recently met with a US Congressional delegation, including Nancy Pelosi, who also interacted with the Dalai Lama.

The delegation attended a Tibetan cultural event and presented the Dalai Lama with a copy of The Resolve Tibet Act, a US bill aimed at supporting Tibet and urging Beijing to peacefully settle the Tibet dispute.

Pelosi received a Buddha statue from the Dalai Lama as a token of the visit. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

US bipartisan delegation meets PM Modi

PM Modi meets US Congressional delegation, including Nancy Pelosi

By Chanshimla Varah 05:30 pm Jun 20, 202405:30 pm

What's the story Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted a meeting with a bipartisan United States delegation, led by House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul, on Thursday. The delegation, which arrived in India on Tuesday, included former US House of Representatives speaker Nancy Pelosi and five other prominent Congressional members. Prior to this meeting, the delegates had discussions with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and foreign secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra on Wednesday evening.

Spiritual encounter

Delegation meets Dalai Lama, presents 'The Resolve Tibet Act'

In addition to their meeting with PM Modi, the US delegation also met with Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama on Wednesday. McCaul presented the Dalai Lama with a framed copy of The Resolve Tibet Act, a bipartisan bill recently passed by the US Congress. This act aims to strengthen US support for Tibet and encourages Beijing to peacefully resolve their dispute over Tibet's status and governance.

Cultural exchange

US delegates attend Tibetan cultural felicitation program

Before their meeting with the Dalai Lama, the US delegates attended a public felicitation program at the main Tibetan temple. The event, held in the courtyard of the Tsuglagkhang Complex in Dharamshala, showcased Tibetan culture through performances by children. At the conclusion of their meeting, Pelosi received a Buddha statue from the Dalai Lama, as reported by his office.