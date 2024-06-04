Next Article

2024 poll results: Tharoor trails Chandrasekhar in Thiruvananthapuram

By Tanya Shrivastava 01:38 pm Jun 04, 202401:38 pm

What's the story Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor is currently trailing behind Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar for the Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha seat in Kerala. As of noon, Tharoor was approximately 15,000 votes behind. These early figures are not conclusive as the final outcome is yet to be announced. Despite Tharoor's previous victories in this seat, exit polls had predicted a win for Chandrasekhar over Tharoor in this election.

Historical context

Tharoor's relationship with Thiruvananthapuram

Tharoor has a history of winning the Thiruvananthapuram seat for three consecutive elections. His margin of victory varied, with a significant increase in 2019 when he defeated the Bharatiya Janata Party's K Rajasekharan by one lakh votes. Amidst the current election, Tharoor emphasized that both the Congress and the Left were united against BJP, stating "The objective is to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party."

Election controversy

Controversy surrounding Chandrasekhar's poll affidavit

To recall, ahead of polls, a controversy had arisen surrounding Chandrasekhar's poll affidavit, which declared a taxable income of only ₹680 for FY2021/22. The Congress filed a complaint with the Election Commission of India regarding this matter. In response, Chandrasekhar defended his declaration, attributing the sharp reduction in his taxable income to partnership losses incurred during the Covid period.

Election update

BJP's unprecedented lead in Kerala's Lok Sabha seats

The battle for Kerala's 20 Lok Sabha seats is noteworthy as the BJP has never won a seat in the southern state. Current figures indicate that the BJP is leading in two seats, including Thiruvananthapuram. The other seat is Thrissur, where Suresh Gopi of the BJP is leading K Muraleedharan of Congress by over 40,000 votes.

Exit polls

Exit polls predict Congress-led UDF's big win

Exit polls had predicted a significant victory for the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) with 16 seats. The ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) was expected to win three seats, while the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance was given one seat by exit polls. However, current figures show the BJP leading in two seats and the INDIA bloc (led by the Congress) ahead in 17.