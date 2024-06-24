In brief Simplifying... In brief The new Parliament session kicks off today amidst controversies over the appointment of the pro-tem speaker and alleged irregularities in NEET and NET exams.

Inaugural session of 18th Lok Sabha to begin today

Pro-tem speaker sworn in, Parliament session to begin shortly

By Tanya Shrivastava 10:49 am Jun 24, 202410:49 am

What's the story The first session of the Parliament after the Lok Sabha elections will begin on Monday. President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath to Bharatiya Janata Party lawmaker Bhartruhari Mahtab as the pro-tem Speaker of the Lok Sabha. The pro-tem Speaker will now administer the oath to the newly-elected members, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Ahead of the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha, PM Modi addressed the media.

Statement

Extend welcome to all MPs: Modi

In his address, the PM said, "In Parliamentary democracy, this is a glorious day...For the first time after independence, swearing-in ceremony is taking place at our own new Parliament building. It used to happen in the Old Parliament building. On this significant day, I extend a hearty welcome to all newly-elected MPs, extend them greetings and best wishes."

Speaker dispute

Controversy over pro-tem speaker appointment

Let's take a look at the issues likely to dominate the Lok Sabha proceedings. On Monday itself, the controversy over appointing seven-time MP Mahtab as pro-tem speaker will likely escalate. Traditionally, this temporary post is given to the most senior parliament member. The Congress and other opposition parties were expecting Kodikunnil Suresh, an eight-time MP from Kerala and a Dalit leader, to be chosen and have criticized the BJP for selecting Mahtab instead.

Speaker election

Election of Lok Sabha speaker

Until a new Speaker is chosen, the pro-tem speaker manages the initial sessions of the Lok Sabha, including overseeing the election for the new speaker and deputy speaker. The speaker will be elected on Wednesday, with PM Modi expected to announce the nominee then. Given that the speaker is elected by a simple majority, the BJP's candidate is likely to succeed, at which point the pro-tem speaker's role will end.

Exam controversy

Opposition to raise concerns over NEET, NET exam irregularities

Another issue gaining momentum is the alleged irregularities in the NEET and NET competitive exams, which the opposition is expected to bring up in Parliament. Amid the controversy, the Centre replaced National Testing Agency Director General Subodh Singh on Saturday and set up a seven-member panel to review the agency's operations and suggest exam reforms. Additionally, the government has implemented a strict law to address malpractices and irregularities in competitive examinations.

Protest

Congress's protest amid exam row

To recall, last week, the Congress organized nationwide protests over the exam controversy, calling for the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had said that he and members of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) will raise the issue in the Parliament. He added that the opposition will put pressure on the government to ensure justice for students.

New parliament session

280 MPs to take oath today

Meanwhile, around 280 newly-elected MPs will take their oath today, with the remaining 264 parliamentarians, including Gandhi, set to be sworn in on Tuesday. President Murmu will address a joint session of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on June 27, where she may outline the new government's five-year roadmap. This session will conclude on July 3 and reconvene for the monsoon session on July 22.