In brief Simplifying... In brief India and France are ramping up their defense cooperation, with a focus on India's self-reliance initiative, "Make in India".

The two nations are in talks for India's acquisition of 26 Rafale jets, building on a previous deal for 36 jets.

They're also expanding collaboration in areas like AI, energy, and sports, and jointly developing a combat aircraft engine under the "Horizon 2047" roadmap.

The agreement was reached during a bilateral meeting at the G7 Summit

Modi, Macron agree to intensify strategic defense cooperation

By Tanya Shrivastava 06:11 pm Jun 14, 202406:11 pm

What's the story Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron have agreed to strengthen strategic defense cooperation, with a particular emphasis on the "Make in India" initiative. The agreement was reached during a bilateral meeting at the G7 Summit in Apulia, Italy. France is considered India's closest strategic partner in Europe, with both nations having established significant cooperation in security and defence sectors.

Defence procurement

India-France defence deals and 'Make in India' focus

India is currently negotiating with France to acquire 26 Rafale jets for the Indian Navy, following a previous procurement of 36 jets for the Indian Air Force under a 2016 deal worth Euro 7.87 billion. The external affairs ministry stated that PM Modi and President Macron "agreed to further intensify strategic defence cooperation with increased focus on 'Make in India.'" Notably, the "Make in India" initiative aims at achieving greater self-reliance in key areas for India.

Bilateral relations

Expansion of cooperation in various sectors

PM Modi and President Macron reviewed bilateral relations, focusing on the "Horizon 2047" roadmap and the Indo-Pacific roadmap. Their discussions covered cooperation in various sectors including defence, nuclear, space, education, climate action, digital public infrastructure, connectivity and cultural initiatives such as the National Museum partnership. They agreed to expand cooperation in areas like artificial intelligence (AI), critical and emerging technologies, energy, sports and more.

Defence collaboration

Joint development projects under 'Horizon 2047' roadmap

Under the "Horizon 2047" roadmap, India and France are jointly developing a combat aircraft engine. This project is being implemented by France's Safran and India's Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). Additionally, India's Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) is developing an engine for India's multi-role helicopter programme with Safran.

Defence pacts

Previous defence agreements and future collaborations

During PM Modi's visit to France last year, both sides signed agreements to deepen defence cooperation, including pacts for three submarines for the Indian Navy and the development of jet and helicopter engines. Following the success of India's P75 or Scorpene submarine construction programme, state-run Mazagon Dockyard Ltd and France's Naval Group signed a MoU for building three additional Scorpene submarines.