France police shooting: 471 arrested on 4th night of violence

Written by Ayushi Goswami July 01, 2023 | 11:12 am 2 min read

So far, 45,000 cops have been deployed

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said at least 471 people were apprehended on Friday night—compared to 917 arrests on Thursday—in the violence that has engulfed France following the alleged police shooting of a teenager. He noted the average age of those apprehended was 17 years. French President Emmanuel Macron appealed to parents to keep their children at home, blaming social media for fueling agitation.

Why does this story matter?

On Tuesday, a police officer allegedly shot a 17-year-old boy, Nahel M, during a traffic stop in Nanterre, west of Paris. The teenager, who was in a Mercedes AMG car with two others, reportedly died an hour later. The incident was captured on video, which prompted calls for a comprehensive review of the regulations governing the use of weapons by law enforcement.

Rioters clashed with police on Friday

Even after Macron's appeal, rioters on Friday clashed with the police, set fires, and looted shops. Some protesters broke into a gun shop in the port city of Marseille, after which a man with hunting rifles was later arrested. Moreover, two off-duty cops were attacked by 20 people the previous night, and one of them was stabbed, the police said.

I call parents to responsibility: Macron

Violence in French territories overseas

According to reports, French territories outside the country have also witnessed violence. In French Guiana, a 54-year-old person was allegedly killed by a stray bullet on Thursday when protesters shot at the police. Meanwhile, on the Indian Ocean island of Reunion, agitators destroyed cars and buildings, set garbage bins on fire, and threw projectiles at the police.

45,000 cops deployed so far

On Friday night, Darmanin said police forces were boosted by another 5,000 personnel, for a total of over 45,000. He added that about 300 police officers and firefighters have been injured so far. Still, the Macron government has held off declaring a state of emergency in the areas burning. Instead, a nationwide nighttime shutdown of public buses and trams has been ordered.

Visuals of France burning

Accused officer charged with voluntary homicide

The accused officer has been charged with voluntary homicide because using his weapon was not legally justified. However, Nanterre prosecutor Pascal Prache said the deceased was pulled over because he looked young and was driving a Mercedes car with Polish license plates. To avoid getting stopped, he had allegedly run a red light but got stuck in traffic.

