Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav forced to leave rally amidst chaos

By Chanshimla Varah 04:00 pm May 19, 202404:00 pm

What's the story Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav were forced to leave a public rally in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, on Sunday after a chaotic situation ensued. Excited party workers reportedly broke barricades as they attempted to reach the stage, resulting in a stampede-like situation. The two leaders left the rally in Padila, Phulpur parliamentary constituency, without addressing the crowd after their pleas for calm fell on deaf ears.

Second rally in Karachhana also marred by chaos

Following their abrupt departure from Phulpur, Gandhi and Yadav arrived at Mungari in Karachhana for a second rally under the Allahabad parliamentary seat. However, this event also witnessed similar chaos, with an excited crowd breaking barricades and trying to reach the stage. The Congress and SP are contesting the Lok Sabha polls together in Uttar Pradesh, which has the most seats at 80. Under the alliance, the Congress will contest 17 seats, while the SP will contest the remaining 63.

Fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024

As many as 14 of Uttar Pradesh's 80 Lok Sabha seats will vote in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections on Monday. The seats are Mohanlalganj, Lucknow, Rae Bareli, Amethi, Jalaun, Jhansi, Hamirpur, Banda, Fathepur, Barabanki, Kaushambi, Faizabad, Kaiserganj, and Gonda. Uttar Pradesh along with West Bengal (42 seats) and Bihar (40), are the only three states to hold polling in all the seven phases.