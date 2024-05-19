Next Article

Boat capsizes on Ganga river in Patna

2 farmers missing after boat capsizes in Ganga River

By Chanshimla Varah 03:26 pm May 19, 2024

What's the story Two farmers are currently missing after a boat capsized in the Ganga River near Mahavir Tola ghat at Maner, Patna district, on Sunday morning. The boat was ferrying approximately 10 to 12 farmers from the Diyara area to Mahavir Tola. According to Maner police station head Sunil Kumar Bhagat, "In the morning, around 7:00am to 8:00am, a few farmers were taking their vegetables in a boat, and as they were about to reach the Mahavir Tola ghat, the boat capsized."

Rescue efforts

Rescue operations underway for missing farmers

The rest of the passengers managed to swim to shore, police said. Rescue operations are currently in progress. This incident follows a series of similar occurrences in recent months. On May 9, two people went missing after a boat capsized in the Jhelum River in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district. In April, seven people, including two children, lost their lives after their boat overturned in the Jhelum River in the Gandbal area.

There were 10-12 people on the boat