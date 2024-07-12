'Kalki 2898 AD' outperforms 'Pathaan,' 'Gadar 2' at box office
The epic blockbuster Kalki 2898 AD, directed by Nag Ashwin and featuring Prabhas, has surpassed the domestic total of Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan on its 15th day of release. Industry tracker Sacnilk reports that the film grossed ₹6.7 crore on its final day of uncontested run, bringing its total domestic collection to ₹543.45 crore. This figure exceeds the lifetime domestic collection of Pathaan, which stood at ₹543.05 crore.
'Kalki 2898 AD' breaks records in Hindi and Telugu versions
The Hindi version of Kalki 2898 AD collected ₹4 crore, while the Telugu version made ₹1.65 crore on the film's 15th day. The Hindi version has earned a total of ₹232.9 crore nett in India, with the Telugu version garnering ₹253.85 crore. Despite a drop in collections by 69% in its second week, Kalki managed to make an impressive ₹128.6 crore following its first-week earnings of ₹414.85 crore.
'Kalki 2898 AD' emerges as biggest hit of 2024
Kalki 2898 AD has been recognized as the biggest hit of 2024, outperforming Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's Fighter, which made nearly ₹200 crore. The film also surpassed Sunny Deol's Gadar 2, which earned ₹525.45 crore at the box office. On Wednesday, Kalki crossed the worldwide collection of Ranbir Kapoor's film Animal, although it is yet to surpass its domestic total.
'Kalki 2898 AD' set to surpass 'Animal,' sequel in development
It is anticipated that Kalki 2898 AD will likely overtake the domestic total of Ranbir Kapoor's film Animal over the weekend. The film, which also stars Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani among others, has a sequel currently in development.