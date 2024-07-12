In short Simplifying... In short "Kalki 2898 AD" has emerged as the biggest hit of 2024, outshining other films like "Pathaan," "Gadar 2," and even "Fighter."

Despite a drop in its second week, the film's impressive earnings have set it on track to surpass the domestic total of "Animal."

A sequel to "Kalki 2898 AD" is also in the works, promising more excitement for fans. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

After beating 'Fighter' in 2024 race, 'Kalki 2898 AD' surpasses 'Pathaan's collection

'Kalki 2898 AD' outperforms 'Pathaan,' 'Gadar 2' at box office

By Shreya Mukherjee 10:26 am Jul 12, 202410:26 am

What's the story The epic blockbuster Kalki 2898 AD, directed by Nag Ashwin and featuring Prabhas, has surpassed the domestic total of Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan on its 15th day of release. Industry tracker Sacnilk reports that the film grossed ₹6.7 crore on its final day of uncontested run, bringing its total domestic collection to ₹543.45 crore. This figure exceeds the lifetime domestic collection of Pathaan, which stood at ₹543.05 crore.

Record-breaking collections

'Kalki 2898 AD' breaks records in Hindi and Telugu versions

The Hindi version of Kalki 2898 AD collected ₹4 crore, while the Telugu version made ₹1.65 crore on the film's 15th day. The Hindi version has earned a total of ₹232.9 crore nett in India, with the Telugu version garnering ₹253.85 crore. Despite a drop in collections by 69% in its second week, Kalki managed to make an impressive ₹128.6 crore following its first-week earnings of ₹414.85 crore.

Unprecedented success

'Kalki 2898 AD' emerges as biggest hit of 2024

Kalki 2898 AD has been recognized as the biggest hit of 2024, outperforming Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's Fighter, which made nearly ₹200 crore. The film also surpassed Sunny Deol's Gadar 2, which earned ₹525.45 crore at the box office. On Wednesday, Kalki crossed the worldwide collection of Ranbir Kapoor's film Animal, although it is yet to surpass its domestic total.

Future prospects

'Kalki 2898 AD' set to surpass 'Animal,' sequel in development

It is anticipated that Kalki 2898 AD will likely overtake the domestic total of Ranbir Kapoor's film Animal over the weekend. The film, which also stars Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani among others, has a sequel currently in development.