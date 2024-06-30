In brief Simplifying... In brief In the latest episode of 'Mann Ki Baat', PM Modi encouraged citizens to support Indian athletes in the upcoming Paris Olympics using '#cheer4Bharat'.

Prime Minister Modi expresses gratitude to voters

What did Modi discuss in latest 'Mann Ki Baat' episode

What's the story In the 111th episode of his monthly radio program, Mann ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his gratitude to voters for re-electing the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to power. He acknowledged their "unwavering faith in our Constitution and the democratic system of the country," adding that such a big election has never been held in any country in which 65 crore people cast their votes.

PM Modi urges support for Paris Olympics

PM Modi also discussed the upcoming Paris Olympics, encouraging citizens to cheer for Indian athletes participating in the event. He said, "My dear countrymen, by this time next month the Paris Olympics would have started. I am sure that all of you will also be waiting to cheer for the Indian players in the Olympic Games." He suggested using '#cheer4Bharat' on social media platforms as a way to motivate them.

'Hul Diwas' makes mention in Mann Ki Baat

He also spoke about the "Hul Diwas" celebrated by tribals. "This day is associated with the courage of Veer Sidhu and Kanhu...They united thousands of Santhali companions and fought bravely with the British. This happened in 1855..two years before India's first war of Independence in 1857," he explained. He further encouraged citizens to plant trees in honor of their mothers as part of a special campaign called 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam,' which began on World Environment Day.

PM mentions special umbrellas made by Attapadi locals

He also mentioned special umbrellas made by Attapadi locals in Kerala. The umbrellas, called 'Karthumbi Umbrellas,' are made in Attappadi, Kerala, by tribal women. He said that in recent times, the demand for these umbrellas has increased across the country and are also being sold online. "These umbrellas are made under the supervision of 'Vattalakki Cooperative Agricultural Society'," he added.

'Mann ki Baat' resumed today

Mann ki Baat returned on Sunday after a five-month hiatus due to the Lok Sabha elections. The last episode aired in February. The radio program was temporarily halted in accordance with the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) guidelines set by the Election Commission for the elections. These guidelines prevent the government from using official events or publicly funded platforms for gaining an unfair advantage over opponents.