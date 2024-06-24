In brief Simplifying... In brief The appointment of Bhartruhari Mahtab as pro-tem speaker by the NDA government has sparked controversy, with opposition members, including eight-time MP K Suresh and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, alleging violation of parliamentary norms.

They argue that the longest-serving MP should be appointed, a convention they claim has been overlooked.

The government defends the decision, citing Mahtab's seven uninterrupted terms in Lok Sabha as a mark of seniority. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Congress's K Suresh's statement over the pro-tem speaker row

'Government insulting opposition...': K Suresh on pro-tem speaker appointment row

By Tanya Shrivastava 10:25 am Jun 24, 202410:25 am

What's the story The Congress's K Suresh on Monday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance government is disrespecting the opposition by appointing Bhartruhari Mahtab as the pro-tem speaker of the Lok Sabha. Traditionally, the temporary post of the pro-tem Speaker goes to the senior-most member of the House. Suresh, being an eight-time MP, is more senior compared to Mahtab, who was elected to the House for the seventh time in 2024. Notably, the new Parliament session will begin today.

Panel boycott

Opposition boycotts panel over speaker appointment

"The NDA government has violated the convention...that the MP who was elected for a maximum number of times will be the pro-tem speaker... Bhartruhari Mahtab is a seven-time MP...I am an eight-time MP. They are insulting the Opposition again. That's why the...[Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance]...has...decided to boycott the panel," he told ANI. According to Suresh, the opposition has decided to withdraw its members from the panel of chairpersons assisting Mahtab until the regular Lok Sabha Speaker is elected.

Vijayan's criticism

Kerala Chief Minister criticizes Pro-Tem Speaker appointment

Recently, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had also voiced his disapproval over Mahtab's appointment, stating that it violated parliamentary norms and conventions. He had said, "The Union Government should make clear why Mavelikkara MP Kodikunnil Suresh was neglected in the appointment despite him being the longest serving member of the House. Has BJP got an answer to those who suspect that Sangh Parivar's upper caste politics had worked behind this decision?"

Political slugfest

Government defends Mahtab's appointment amid controversy

Last week, President Droupadi Murmu appointed Mahtab, an MP from Cuttack, as pro-tem speaker. Suresh (Congress), TR Baalu (the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam), Radha Mohan Singh and Faggan Singh Kulaste (both from the BJP) were named as the members of the panel. The government argues that Mahtab's seven uninterrupted terms in Lok Sabha give him seniority over Suresh, who has served four successive terms.

Background

Role of pro-tem speaker, speaker election

Until a new Speaker is chosen, the pro-tem speaker manages the initial sessions of the Lok Sabha, including overseeing the election for the new speaker and deputy speaker. The speaker will be elected on Wednesday, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi expected to announce the nominee then. Given that the speaker is elected by a simple majority, the BJP's candidate is likely to succeed, at which point the pro-tem speaker's role will end.