Mohan Majhi appointed as Odisha CM

By Tanya Shrivastava 06:41 pm Jun 11, 202406:41 pm

What's the story Mohan Majhi, a four-time Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Keonjhar, has been appointed as the new Chief Minister of Odisha. His deputies will be KV Singh Deo and Pravati Parida. Majhi's political journey began in 1997 when he served as a sarpanch, and he first won his state assembly seat in 2000. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has independently secured power in Odisha for the first time by winning 78 out of 147 seats.

Election results

Majhi's victory and BJP's historic win in Odisha

Majhi retained his assembly seat in the recent elections, defeating Biju Janata Dal's Mina Majhi by a margin of 11,577 votes. This victory came as part of a larger triumph for the BJP—which won power independently in Odisha for the first time in the state. According to reports, the party's state legislature unit elected Majhi as CM during a meeting on Tuesday. He will be sworn into office on Wednesday, succeeding Naveen Patnaik who held power for over two decades.

Inauguration

High-Profile attendance expected at swearing-in ceremony

Defense minister Rajnath Singh and Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav were present at the BJP Legislature Party meeting in Odisha's capital. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with top BJP leaders and party CMs, will attend Majhi's swearing-in event at Janta Maidan in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday. The outgoing CM Patnaik has also been invited to the ceremony. The first invitation card was presented to Lord Jagannath in Puri by newly elected MLAs.

Deputies

Deputy Chief Ministers and preparations for swearing-in ceremony

Deputy CM Deo, an MLA from the erstwhile royal family of Patnagarh, has won his seat for the sixth time and previously served in the former BJD-BJP coalition government. Pravati Parida, also named Deputy CM, is a first-time MLA from Nimapada and formerly held the position of women wing president of BJP in Odisha. In preparation for Wednesday's swearing-in ceremony, all state government offices and courts in Bhubaneswar will close after 1:00pm.