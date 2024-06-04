Next Article

Priyanka Gandhi congratulates Congress candidate Kishori Lal Sharma

'Never had doubts…': Priyanka Gandhi as Congress leads in Amethi

By Chanshimla Varah 03:44 pm Jun 04, 202403:44 pm

What's the story Senior Congress Party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has extended her heartfelt congratulations to Kishori Lal Sharma after latest trends showed the party loyalist leading in the Amethi seat in Uttar Pradesh. Sharma is currently ahead of his opponent, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Smriti Irani, by over one lakh votes. "Kishori bhaiya, I never had any doub;, I knew you would win. My heartiest congratulations to you and my beloved brothers and sisters," Vadra wrote on X.

Twitter Post

Check out her tweet here

Election journey

Sharma's candidature and campaign in Amethi

Sharma has been associated with the Congress since 1983, when he began working with former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. His candidature was announced by the Congress in May following the BJP's victory in the previous election. The last time a non-Gandhi family member was fielded from Amethi was in 1998, when the Congress nominated Captain Satish Sharma. According to reports, Sharma played a crucial role in Sonia Gandhi's first win from Amethi in 1999.

Campaign support

Gandhi Vadra's campaign efforts for Sharma

In the run-up to the election, Vadra campaigned extensively for Sharma in Amethi, a constituency traditionally held by the Gandhi family. She held public interactions and nukkad sabhas in Amethi and Raebareli to garner support for Sharma. Following the positive trend, Kishori also thanked the people of Amethi and the Gandhi family. "However, let the counting conclude. We will talk after that," he added. If current numbers hold, it appears her efforts have been successful.