Chris Hipkins sworn in as New Zealand's 41st Prime Minister

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Jan 25, 2023, 11:13 am 2 min read

Hipkins sworn in as new Prime Minister of New Zealand

Labor leader Chris Hipkins was officially sworn in as New Zealand's 41st Prime Minister in a formal ceremony on Wednesday. The 44-year-old has vowed to take a back-to-basics practice focusing on the economy and what he calls the "pandemic of inflation," reported the news agency Reuters. This comes just a few days after the outgoing PM Jacinda Ardern handed in her resignation.

Why does this story matter?

In 2017, Ardern was elected as the New Zealand PM and returned to power again in 2020 after registering the party's biggest electoral victory in half a century.

On January 19, Ardern resigned and claimed she didn't have "enough in the tank" to lead the nation.

Currently, New Zealand is governed by the sixth Labour Party leadership.

This is the biggest privilege, responsibility of my life: Hipkins

Cindy Kiro, the country's Governor-General, officiated the official oath ceremony after accepting the resignation from Ardern. Hipkins will now have little over eight months before contesting a difficult general poll, with opinion polls suggesting that his Labour Party is currently trailing its conservative rival. At the ceremony, the 44-year-old said: "This is the biggest privilege and responsibility of my life."

Carmel Sepuloni becomes New Zealand's new deputy prime minister

On Wednesday, Carmel Sepuloni also took oath as the deputy prime minister of New Zealand. With this, she became the first individual with a Pacific Island heritage to take up this role. After swearing in, Sepuloni congratulated Hipkins and also thanked him for showing his trust in her. The new New Zealand PM is also set to hold his first cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

Video of swearing-in ceremony of Hipkins

WATCH: #BNNNewZealand Reports.



Who is Chris Hipkins?

Earlier, Chris Hipkins acted as leader of the House of Representatives and the country's minister for education. In 2008, Hipkins was first elected from the Labour Party to parliament and was appointed as the minister for COVID-19 in November 2020. The 44-year-old's handling of the coronavirus crisis was globally lauded as New Zealand stayed virus-free during the first half of 2021.

Poor show in opinion polls

The third female PM of New Zealand and the youngest woman leader of the world, Ardern, was elected to power at the age of 37 in 2017. In spite of her international acclaim as a leader, opinion polls indicated a decline in her popularity in the country. Political observers predicted that, given her current support base, Ardern would have lost the upcoming general polls.