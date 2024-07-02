In brief Simplifying... In brief Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's wedding was a blend of personal touches and traditional rituals, including Hindu chants and the Azaan from a mosque.

The couple, who have been dating for seven years, celebrated their union with a lively reception, where Sinha danced to dhol beats.

Despite media speculation and family controversies, the couple remained unfazed, marking their special day with joy and love. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal sealed the deal under Special Marriage Act

Sonakshi-Zaheer's wedding featured 'Hindu chants' and 'azaan from mosque': Friend

By Tanvi Gupta 05:40 pm Jul 02, 202405:40 pm

What's the story Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's wedding continues to be a hot topic, and for good reason! The couple—who made it official under the Special Marriage Act—had an intimate ceremony at Sinha's Mumbai residence on June 23. A new video shared by their common friend Prachi Mishra Raghavendra on Instagram offers a glimpse into the special day. The clip reveals that the wedding was marked by the harmonious blend of "Hindu mantras and the sound of the azaan."

Ritual details

'Everything was so personal like old times...'

Mishra Raghavendra described the event on Instagram, stating, "In the age where every single detail of the Big Day is outsourced." "We received a surprise in the form of a voice message and video call, both of which emphasized that Sona and Zahir, the callers (now Man and Wife) are getting married and we should dress to impress!" "Everything was so personal like old times!" She further mentioned that despite media speculation "our blockbuster jodi was unaffected."

Reception highlights

Emotional moments and celebrations at the reception

The wedding commenced with a civil ceremony, followed by the Hindu ritual of Kanyadan. "This essential ceremony became even more holy when the chanting of the mantras divinely amalgamated with the sound of the Azaan from the mosque," the friend wrote. She further mentioned how Sinha became emotional after completing her civil marriage formalities. However, she later let loose at her wedding reception, dancing to dhol beats. Responding to Mishra Raghavendra's post, Sinha expressed her feelings with red-heart emojis.

Family attendance

Know more about Sinha-Iqbal's wedding

Sinha's parents, veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha and Poonam Sinha were present at the ceremony, while her brother Luv Sinha was notably absent. He later explained his absence on X/Twitter. The actor-politician stated, "Why I chose not to attend...With carefully curated news stories about his family business, nobody tread grey areas like the groom's father's proximity to a politician whose ED inquiries had vanished in the 'washing machine.'" He hinted at suspicious practices by Sinha's father-in-law, Iqbal Ratansi.

Relationship

Relationship timeline: Sinha-Iqbal have been dating for seven years

For those unaware, Sinha and Iqbal starred together in the 2022 film Double XL. However, their love story traces back to a party hosted by Salman Khan—the common thread in their careers. Sparks flew quickly between the two, leading to a swift romance, although the exact timeline is not known. Sinha debuted opposite Khan in Dabangg (2010), while Iqbal's big break came through Khan's production Notebook (2019). Despite dating rumors, the couple remained tight-lipped about their relationship.