'Bridgerton' star Charithra Chandran is set to voice the character of Amma in the new BBC animated sitcom, 'Nikhil & Jay'.

The show, a celebration of dual heritage British Asian children, is a collaboration between King Banana TV, Paper Owl Films, and CAKE, funded by Northern Ireland Screen.

Chandran expressed her excitement about the cultural representation in the show, which is set to premiere on CBeebies later this year. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Charithra Chandran lands new voice role for BBC production

'Bridgerton' actor Charithra Chandran joins BBC's new animated sitcom

What's the story Charithra Chandran, recognized for her role in the popular series Bridgerton, has been cast in the upcoming BBC animated sitcom Nikhil & Jay. The show, inspired by Chitra Soundar's books, revolves around two young Indian/British dual heritage brothers and their family. Described as a celebration of both similarities and differences, it aims to present "funny and relatable stories that authentically represent dual heritage British Asian children" with "warmth, heart and humor."

Role details

Chandran to voice 'Amma' in BBC's animated sitcom

The sitcom is slated to premiere on the BBC kids service CBeebies later this year. Chandran, of British Tamil heritage, will lend her voice to the character of Amma, the mother of the two boys. Besides her role as Edwina Sharma in Bridgerton, she has also featured in Alex Rider and How to Date Billy Walsh, and is set for an appearance in the series Dune: Prophecy.

Actor's statement

Chandran expressed excitement over cultural representation

Chandran shared her enthusiasm about the cultural representation in the show, stating, "It's really wonderful to see a show like this on the BBC and to see my culture specifically represented. I never had anything like this when I was growing up." The voice cast also includes Shiv Senthilkumar and Sai Ganesh Nadesan as Nikhil and Jay respectively, along with other notable actors voicing various characters.

Behind the scenes

Production and funding details of 'Nikhil & Jay'

The animated series Nikhil & Jay is a collaborative production by King Banana TV and Paper Owl Films, with CAKE serving as the executive producer and distributor. The funding for this project has been provided by Northern Ireland Screen. This sitcom, celebrating dual heritage British Asian children, is set to make its debut on CBeebies this year.