CCTV shows Sena leader's son leaving pub before BMW crash
Amid the search for Mihir Shah—son of Shiv Sena leader Rajesh Shah— following a fatal BMW crash in Mumbai Sunday, viral CCTV footage has surfaced showing him leaving a pub in a Mercedes with four friends before the incident. The police report indicates that Mihir later switched vehicles and was behind the wheel of the BMW involved in the accident. The incident took place early Sunday morning when the speeding car hit a scooter in Worli—killing a woman.
Victim identified, accused flees scene after fatal crash
The deceased has been identified as 45-year-old Kaveri Nakhwa, who was riding pillion on a scooter with her husband Pradip Nakhwa from Mazagaon Docks to Worli Koliwada. The impact of the collision threw both riders onto the car's bonnet. While Pradip managed to jump off, Kaveri was dragged about 100 meters by the fleeing car and was declared dead upon arrival at the hospital. Following the incident, Mihar and his driver abandoned the BMW and fled separately in auto-rickshaws.
Investigation underway, accused still at large
The driver, Rajrishi Bidawat, was later apprehended in Borivali while Mihir remains at large. Police suspect that Mihir's girlfriend may have assisted him in hiding and have issued a lookout notice for him. Both Rajesh and Bidawat were arrested for failing to cooperate with police investigations. Notably, the BMW involved in the crash is registered under Rajesh's name. Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde stated "everyone is equal before the law," assuring action will be taken.
Charges filed under charges of culpable homicide
Police have filed charges under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for culpable homicide not amounting to murder, rash driving, and destruction of evidence, along with provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act. This comes just months after the teenage son of a realtor rammed his Porsche into a two-wheeler, allegedly in a drunken state in Pune. The accident led to the death of two young engineers.