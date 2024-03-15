Next Article

BMW bids farewell to manual transmission with special edition M3

By Pradnesh Naik 11:26 am Mar 15, 2024

What's the story BMW is set to phase out manual transmissions, beginning with a limited-run M3 sedan in the Japanese market. This special edition model, dubbed the M3 MT Final Edition, commemorates the 35th anniversary of the company's first DTM victory. With a production run of just 150 units, each car is equipped with a standard six-speed manual gearbox and a 3.0-liter, twin-turbocharged, 'S58,' inline-six engine. The mill develops 473hp of maximum power and 550Nm of peak torque.

Final Edition M3 MT: A tribute to BMW's racing heritage

The M3 MT Final Edition will be produced in three distinct colors: Alpine White, Black Sapphire, and M Brooklyn Gray, with 50 units of each. All 150 cars will feature gold-colored wheels and red-colored seat accents, a design nod to the original E30-generation M3 DTM race car driven by Roberto Ravaglia. The starting price for this exclusive model is set at JPY 14,200,000 (approximately Rs. 79.35 lakh).

BMW anticipates high demand for the M3 Final Edition

BMW predicts a strong demand for the M3 MT Final Edition. In anticipation of orders surpassing the limited production run, the company has established a lottery system to select buyers. The system will be implemented in May. This unique approach ensures fairness in the allocation of these exclusive units amid high demand.

The future of manual transmission in BMW's portfolio

BMW's intention to gradually discontinue manual transmission sales is no secret. As per a statement by BMW board member Frank Weber earlier this year, the days of manual M cars appear to be limited. Apart from M3, the M2, M4, and Z4 get manual gearboxes.