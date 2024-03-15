Next Article

The upcoming Duster-based pick-up truck will roll on rugged wheels

Renault shifts focus to new Duster-based pickup truck: Expected features

By Pradnesh Naik

What's the story Renault is developing a new pickup truck based on its recently unveiled Duster SUV. This larger, more practical vehicle will replace the outgoing Oroch. The new model will be built on the updated CMF-B platform. Unlike its predecessor, it won't feature a proper four-wheel-drive gear but will offer off-road modes. The pickup truck is expected to compete with the upcoming Scorpio X in markets like South Africa.

Arrival

New-age pick-up truck to debut in South America

The new Duster-based pickup, previewed as the Renault Niagara concept, will first hit the market in South America. It will share its underpinnings with Duster and upcoming Bigster SUVs. The long wheelbase version is expected to provide more cabin and cargo space, aligning it with competitors like Fiat Toro and Chevrolet Montana in the Brazilian market. The pickup will also have a Nissan derivative similar to the Duster SUV.

Specs

It will feature a rugged design and hybrid powertrains

The new Duster-based pickup will sport a rugged look with higher ground clearance, borrowing styling cues from the Niagara concept. It will share parts with the regular Duster, such as the front doors. Powertrain options are yet to be confirmed, but it's expected that petrol and petrol-hybrid engines will be offered depending on the market. Some variants may also feature mild-hybrid petrol powertrains with a front-wheel-drive setup coupled with an e-axle at the back.

Expansion

Renault and Nissan to introduce new models in India

Renault plans to introduce the new Duster and the seven-seat Bigster in India. Nissan versions of these models are also expected to be launched in the country. However, it remains uncertain whether the alliance will decide whether to introduce their new pickup trucks on our shores. This decision could potentially expand Renault and Nissan's presence in our market, offering a wider range of vehicles for consumers.