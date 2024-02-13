It will get an EV counterpart in 2026

Audi RS5 Avant estate to debut in 2025: Expected features

What's the story Audi Sport is gearing up to launch the RS5 Avant, its first plug-in hybrid sports estate, in 2025. This move marks the beginning of Audi Sport's foray into electrification, with an electric counterpart, the RS4 e-tron, anticipated by 2026. The RS5 Avant will go head-to-head with competitors like the Mercedes-AMG C63 and BMW M5, both of which have also transitioned to plug-in hybrid powertrains.

Electrified powertrain and performance

The RS5 Avant has been spotted during testing, showcasing its electrified powertrain. It will keep its 2.9-liter V6 engine but shall be enhanced by an electric motor, pushing output beyond the current 444hp and 601Nm. The upcoming A5 will continue to use the Volkswagen Group's MLB platform, with adjustments allowing plug-in hybrid models to house a bigger 14.4kWh battery. This battery size gives the current A6 PHEV an electric range of 72.4km.

Exterior design and body styles

The RS5 Avant will boast heavily flared arches, large five-spoke sports wheels, and sizable drilled brake discs. A prominent air outlet behind the front wheel arches and a sculpted front end will ensure optimized engine cooling and airflow. Both saloon and Avant estate body styles will be available for the standard A5, but it remains unclear if Audi plans to offer a saloon version for the RS5, as AMG does with the C63.

Upgraded engines and new technologies

Volume-selling iterations of the A5 will feature upgraded petrol and diesel engines, with either mild-hybrid or plug-in hybrid assistance and four-wheel-drive. The MLB platform will also incorporate a new electric architecture with 48V capability, enabling additional functions such as Dynamic All-Wheel Steering and level-two autonomous driving features. Audi and Huawei are working together to develop near-field communication functionality for contactless payment services, accessible through the MyAudi app.