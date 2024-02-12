It gets 5 riding modes

Triumph Scrambler 1200 X launched in India: Check features, price

What's the story Triumph Motorcycles has finally launched the latest Scrambler 1200 X in India, priced at Rs. 11.83 lakh (ex-showroom). This marks a Rs. 1.10 lakh increase from the previous XC model. The revamped bike now sports cross-spoked rims for tubeless tires and keeps the 1,200cc parallel-twin engine. The motor generates the same 90hp of power and 110Nm of torque, as its predecessor.

Features

Improved accessibility and suspension

The Scrambler 1200 X boasts an 820mm seat height for better accessibility. It can be lowered to 795mm with an optional low seat, catering to shorter riders. Unlike the older XC model with adjustable suspension on both the ends, the 1200 X only offers rear preload adjustment. The braking system now uses axially mounted Nissin calipers, replacing the M50s found on the XC.

Safety

Enhanced riding modes and accessories

Equipped with five riding modes (Road, Rain, Sport, Off-road, and Rider configurable), the Scrambler 1200 X also features IMU-enabled traction control and ABS. The round dash resembles those on Triumph's 660cc bikes and the Street Triple R, with optional Bluetooth module capabilities like turn-by-turn navigation and notification alerts. Triumph also offers over 70 official accessories for the Scrambler 1200 X, ranging from aesthetic to functional upgrades.